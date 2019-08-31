DARLINGTON, S.C. — Manchester High graduate Denny Hamlin’s victory in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway was stripped away after his car failed inspection.
A joyful Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the racetrack, finishing sixth a little more than two weeks after he and his family escaped a plane that crash-landed in Tennessee and went up in flames.
The race was a welcome relief from thinking about the crash for Earnhardt and his family. He hopped in his car after kissing wife Amy and 16-month old daughter Isla, and his driving skills kicked in as he moved up from 14th place.
“It’s just good to be at the track,” Earnhardt said. “I can’t count how many people give me a warm feeling when I see them at the track.
“This,” he continued, “is good therapy.”
After Hamlin was disqualified, second-place finisher Cole Custer was awarded the victory. Hamlin, crew chief Ben Bashore and Joe Gibbs Racing executive vice president of Xfinity & Development Steve DeSouza had left the podium.
Hamlin had won his previous five Xfinity races at Darlington after winning the pole. And he appeared to be successful Saturday despite starting from the back after damaging his primary car during Friday’s practice.
But NASCAR found his Hamlin’s car had improper ride height.
Custer said he didn’t want to win this way. “But we get the points, we get the money, we get the trophy, I guess,” he said. “It’s a way to win. I’ll take it.”
Hamlin sent out a Tweet moments after the announcement, using a curse word to condemn NASCAR’s “tech gods.”
He later tweeted that “car was a handling mess” that needed work to get competitive.
He also congratulated Custer.
Johnson holds out hope to make playoffs
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Jimmie Johnson knows he’s staring down the wrong kind of history when he lines up at Darlington Raceway.
The seven-time NASCAR champion is 18th in the standings heading into the Southern 500, two spots and a huge 26 points out of NASCAR’s 16-team playoffs — a grid Johnson has made since the postseason started in 2004.
While the fire still burns for the 43-year-old driver, Johnson must confront an 83-race winless streak, a crew chief in the job just over a month and only two chances left in the regular season to keep his playoff run intact.
“I want to get out there and earn another victory and earn my way into these playoffs,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re all here for.”
Johnson’s road the past couple of seasons since his final title in 2016 has been rocky. His last win came in Dover in June 2017, an interminable drought for someone tied for sixth with 83 career wins. And with retirements of his Hendrick Motorsports dream-team teammates of Jeff Gordon in 2015 and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017 have come the whispers about how long Johnson should continue.
“I would like to see him just win to shut everyone up, I guess,” said racing rival Kyle Larson, a Johnson fan growing up.
Hamlin starts ninth Sunday night. William Byron, Johnson’s Hendrick teammate, won the pole, his fourth of the season. Byron also joins Hall of Famers Fireball Roberts and Bill Elliott as the only NASCAR drivers to win poles for three of the circuit’s crown jewel events — Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 — in the same season.
Brad Keselowski, defending Southern 500 champ, starts second, followed by Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez.
Johnson gained some confidence by finishing sixth in qualifying, his third best showing this season.
