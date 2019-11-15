HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Tony Stewart was convalescing from a nasty wreck, and he was depressed because, as he cracked, “if you live with your mom and stepdad for a month, you’ll be depressed,” when he took a phone call he was sure was a prank.
His buddies had taken turns messing with Stewart, saying they were A.J. Foyt or Mario Andretti, before he finally stopped answering the phone. Mom, though, still picked up. Pam Boas took a late-night call and passed the phone to her son.
“Sure, here we go, which one of these [jerks] is it now,” Stewart said. “So they hand the phone over to me, and I’m like, ‘Hey, Joe, how the hell are you?’ He goes, ‘Tony?’ And I’m like, oh my God, it really is Joe Gibbs.”
It was indeed the real Joe Gibbs on the line, and the NFL coach-turned-NASCAR owner was trying to strike a deal with Stewart to join his race team. They would eventually meet in Indianapolis — a negotiation that somehow included Don Meredith and Stewart’s bluff to run a Top Fuel car — and lay out the details of the contract. Because of some long-distance phone tag, the finishing touches became a bit more complicated.
“I couldn’t find him lots of times,” Gibbs said. “I would call the girlfriend, and she would tell me where he was and everything. So about the third time I called the girlfriend, she goes, ‘That no good, rotten — don’t you ever call this house again.’ I went, well, that was done.”
Those calls in the late 1990s sparked a lifelong connection that has stretched through even more girlfriends for Stewart, NASCAR championships won together, tough love, media dustups, grief, a professional breakup and two more big milestones coming up fast: They will face each other as owners Sunday in the winner-take-all title race, followed by a 2020 induction in the same NASCAR Hall of Fame class.
Stewart might even spruce up for the occasion. He dressed Friday in a short sleeve, gray button-down shirt emblazoned with logos and a black Ford hat. Gibbs wore a white, button-down shirt and black sports coat, more fitting for a night out at a swanky Miami Beach joint than a stroll through the garage.
“This is how you dress if you have one car in the championship,” Stewart joked before he turned to Gibbs. “And this is how you dress when you have three. I walked in and I’m like, are you going to court today?”
Come Sunday, it’s Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick vs. the Joe Gibbs Racing stable of Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
In the pits, it’s Coach vs. Smoke.
“To be able to compete against him for a championship is a really cool deal,” Stewart said. “This whole year and everything with the Hall of Fame, all of it is really special to be doing a lot of this with Joe.”
Beating Gibbs would feel good, too.
Stewart took many of the lessons learned racing for a decade for Gibbs with him when he left and teamed with Gene Haas to start their eponymous race team in 2009. Stewart won Cup titles for Gibbs in 2002 and 2005; and one as an owner/driver in 2011.
Stewart, who is 48, learned how to lead a team from Gibbs, 30 years his senior.
Stewart earned Gibbs plenty of prize money through the years. The fiery Indiana native was one of the most proficient drivers in racing, winning in every kind of series, from sprint cars to a dominant stretch in NASCAR where he reeled off at least one win in 15 straight seasons. Harvick won a title for SHR in 2014 and was the lone standout for the team this season. Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer qualified for the playoffs but were never legitimate contenders.
“Tony definitely has his strengths, especially when it comes to the sponsorship side of things,” Harvick said. “He’s very good at courting people, keeping people, when you need him to re-up or resign their contract.”
Suarez out at SHR in favor of Custer
HOMESTEAD, Fla.— Daniel Suarez said he thought he had the money needed to keep his seat at Stewart-Haas Racing. The former Xfinity Series champion said he felt strongly he’d be back in the No. 41 Ford next year.
Then he learned team co-owner Gene Haas had a sudden change of heart.
Stewart-Haas Racing said it would replace Suarez in the Cup Series next year with Cole Custer, a 21-year-old prospect racing Saturday for the Xfinity championship on finale weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Suarez has now been fired twice in a year because his Cup team needed his seat to promote another driver. Joe Gibbs Racing released him last year because it had to clear space for driver Erik Jones.
Suarez said he had less than 36 hours to digest the news SHR was cutting him loose. He praised the executives who worked hard to keep the only Mexican racer in NASCAR’s national series in his seat.
“We pretty much got the goal but unfortunately part of the money wasn’t on the table at this point. It was going to come a few months later and it wasn’t enough,” Suarez said.
In the Xfinity finale, Custer will be competing against Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier. Like Custer, Bell and Reddick have moving up in the NASCAR ranks.
Bell, Custer and Reddick dominated the feeder series this season, winning a combined 20 of 32 races and locking up three of the four spots in the championship field for the second straight year at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Their success landed each of them a Cup Series ride in 2020. Bell will replace Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 95 Toyota at Levine Family Racing, and Reddick will replace Daniel Hemric in the No. 8 Chevrolet at Richard Childress Racing.
