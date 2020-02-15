WACO, Texas — Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.
The Bears (23-1, 12-0) cruised without second-leading scorer MaCio Teague, a junior whose streak of 90 games ended because of a right wrist injury.
Baylor led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run for its biggest lead at 53-25.
Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (18-7, 6-6), who had 11 of their season high-tying 22 turnovers in the first 12 minutes and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.
No. 3 Kansas 87, Oklahoma 70: Dared to shoot from beyond the arc by Oklahoma, junior guard Marcus Garrett responded by knocking down a career-high six 3-pointers in a career-high 24 points to lead Kansas to a Big 12 home victory. Garrett added seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Devon Dotson scored 19 points for the Jayhawks (22-3, 11-1), who won their 10th straight since falling to Baylor in early January.
Kristian Doolittle had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Oklahoma (16-9, 6-6).
No. 6 Dayton 71, Massachusetts 63: Obi Toppin scored 19 points, Jalen Crutcher addeded 17 and Dayton won its 14th straight game with an Atlantic 10 road victory over Massachusetts.
Ryan Mikesell added 9 points for Dayton (23-2, 12-0), which hasn’t lost since a 78-76 overtime defeat against Colorado on Dec. 21. The Flyers remain unbeaten in regulation this season after carrying the fifth-longest winning streak in Division I into the game.
Tre Mitchell had a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds and Samba Diallo added 10 points for the Minutemen (10-15, 4-8).
No. 9 Maryland 67, Michigan State 60: Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two-plus minutes, helping visiting Maryland beat Michigan State in a Big Ten game..
The Terrapins (21-4, 11-3) scored the final 14 points of the game after trailing by 7 with 3:24 left. Cowman had the last 11 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws.
The Spartans (17-9, 9-6) trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and by 8 early in the second half before making a surge to take the lead.
Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Missouri 85, No. 11 Auburn 73: Guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson each scored 28 points and Missouri (12-13, 4-8) beat visiting Auburn in a Southeastern Conference game.
Austin Wiley led Auburn (22-3, 9-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, J’Von McCormick added 21 points and Samir Doughty scored 16.
No. 12 Kentucky 67, Mississippi 62: Nick Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks each made two more in the closing seconds to help Kentucky overcome visiting Mississippi (13-12, 4-8) in a Southeastern Conference game.
The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2) shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a 7-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes. Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62.
Devontae Shuler then airballed a 3-pointer out of bounds with 9 seconds left. Quickley, who had 17 points, was fouled a few seconds later and added two from the line with 6.6 left before Keion Brooks Jr. sealed the win with two more.
No. 13 Penn State 77, Northwestern 61: Lamar Stevens scored 23 points to lead Penn State to a Big Ten home win over Northwestern.
Myles Dread scored 16 and Jamari Wheeler and Mike Watkins added 11 apiece for the Nittany Lions (20-5, 10-4), who led for all but 6:29 to win their eighth straight.
Boo Buie and Pete Nance had 12 points, Pat Spencer scored 11 and Miller Kopp had 10 for the Wildcats (6-18, 1-13).
Georgetown 73, No. 19 Butler 66: Terrell Allen tied a career high with 22 points, including key baskets on back-to-back possessions late, and short-handed Georgetown endured on the road without its top two scorers to knock off Butler (19-7, 7-6) in a Big East game in Indianapolis.
The Hoyas (15-10, 5-7) were missing injured starters Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven, but Allen hit the game’s first shot and stayed hot to keep the visitors ahead for much of the game. He hit 9 of 14 field goal attempts, including all four 3-point attempts, as Georgetown improved to 6-1 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker led Butler with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
SMU 73, No. 20 Houston 72: Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an off-balance 3-point shot with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, and SMU held on to upset Houston in an American Athletic Conference game in Dallas.
Houston’s Marcus Sasser had a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. He scored half of them in the second half to rally Houston (20-6, 10-3) from an 11-point halftime deficit.
Tyson Jolly led SMU (18-6, 8-4) with 20 points.
Rutger 72, No. 22 Illinois 57: Ron Harper Jr. hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Rutgers remained unbeaten at home with a Big Ten victory over Illinois, sending the Illini (16-9, 8-6) to their fourth straight loss.
Gio Baker and Akwasi Yeboah added 12 points apiece and Myles Johnson had 11 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (18-8, 9-6) improved to a nation’s best 17-0 at home.
Alan Griffin had 14 points to lead the Illini.
Oklahoma State 73, No. 24 Texas Tech 70: Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points, and Oklahoma State beat visiting Texas Tech in a Big 12 game for its first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Isaac Likekele added 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (13-12, 3-9), who have won three of four after dropping their first eight conference games.
Kevin McCullar and Davide Moretti each scored 15 points and Jahmiús Ramsey added 14 for Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5).
Alabama 88, No. 25 LSU 82: Kira Lewis Jr. scored 27 points, Jaden Shackelford had 26 and Alabama held off a big comeback attempt by for a Southeastern Conference home victory.
The Crimson Tide (13-12, 6-6) knocked the Tigers (18-7, 9-3) from a share of the league lead after blowing virtually all of an 18-point lead. Alabama also took No. 11 Auburn into overtime Wednesday night before losing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.