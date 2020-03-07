MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points, freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and West Virginia used a big second-half run to beat No. 4 Baylor 76-64 on Saturday, denying the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular-season championship.
Baylor (26-4, 15-3) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take themselves out of contention and hand the championship to top-ranked Kansas, which played at Texas Tech later Saturday.
Instead, it was West Virginia (21-10, 9-9) celebrating its second straight win and just the third in nine games.
No. 1 Kansas 66, Texas Tech 62: Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 regular-season title with a road win over Texas Tech behind Udoka Azubuike’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Devon Dotson had 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1), the Big 12’s first champion in decade with only one loss in league play. Kansas was 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the Big 12 expanded to an 18-game schedule.
Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9 Big 12), last year’s national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a 3-pointer only seconds earlier, missed another one from long range. The Red Raiders guard fell to floor after contact with Marcus Garrett, but was no foul called.
Moretti had 18 points, while TJ Hoyfield had 11 points for Texas Tech.
No. 11 Creighton 77, No. 8 Seton Hall 60: Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Creighton to a share of the Big East regular-season title with a home victory over Seton Hall.
The Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.
Creighton has won 11 of its last 13 games and, because it swept the season series against the Pirates, will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York next week.
Seton Hall (21-9, 13-5) lost its last two games and will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. Villanova also won a share of the regular-season title and is the No. 2 seed.
No. 6 Kentucky 71, Florida 70: Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and visiting Kentucky rallied from 18 points down to overcome Florida (19-12, 11-7) in a Southeastern Conference game.
The Wildcats (25-6, 15-3) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months.
No. 14 Villanova 70, Georgetown 69: Jermaine Samuels had a 3-point play with 5.6 seconds left as Villanova survived a late scare to defeat Georgetown in a Big East game in Washington.
Saddiq Bey led Villanova (24-7, 13-5 Big East) with 18 points. Jamorko Pickett led Georgetown (15-16, 5-13) with 20 points.
No. 17 Auburn 85, Tennessee 63: Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as visiting Auburn (25-6, 12-6) beat Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference game, snapping a two-game skid in the regular-season finale.
John Fulkerson led the Vols (17-14, 9-9) with 19 points before fouling out.
Northwestern 80, No. 20 Penn State 69: Miller Kopp scored 21 points, and Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) beat Penn State (21-10, 11-9) in a Big Ten game in Evanston, Ill.
No. 24 Wisconsin 60 Indiana 56: Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and Wisconsin held Indiana to just one basket over the final 10 minutes, rallying for a road victory and clinching at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
Micah Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6), which has won eight straight.
Devonte Green scored all 16 of his points in the first half to lead Indiana (19-12, 9-11).
Women
No. 5 UConn 94, Temple 61: Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points to lead six UConn players in double figures and the Huskies began their run at a seventh consecutive American Athletic Conference tournament title with a home rout of Temple in the quarterfinals.
Freshman Aubrey Griffin grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds to go with her 15 points off the bench for UConn.
Former Monacan standout Megan Walker (17 points), Anna Makurat (14), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (12) and Christyn Williams (12) all contributed to the balanced scoring attack for the top-seeded Huskies (27-3).
