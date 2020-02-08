AUBURN, Ala. — J’Von McCormick’s floater bounced high off the rim before finally going through the net, one last bit of suspense in a game and a performance filled with it.
McCormick’s basket with 0.1 second left in overtime lifted No. 11 Auburn to a 91-90 win over No. 18 LSU in a Southeastern Conference showdown Saturday.
Before that, he made three consecutive 3-pointers in a 20-second span to help force overtime.
Auburn (21-2, 8-2) rallied from a 14-point second half-deficit and moved into a tie with LSU (17-6, 8-2) for the league lead. It’s Auburn’s third overtime win in the last four games and this one took 18 3-pointers.
LSU’s Skylar Mays led all scorers with 30 points while also getting eight assists and seven rebounds. He scored 9 in overtime.
No. 12 Seton Hall 70, No. 10 Villanova 64: Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova with a Big East victory in Philadelphia.
Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, 10-1), who last won at Villanova on Feb. 26, 1994.
Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova (17-6, 7-4), which has lost three in a row.
The teams were meeting for the 118th time, but it was the first matchup when both were ranked in the AP Top 25.
Oklahoma 69, No. 13 West Virginia 59: Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a Big 12 win over the visiting Mountaineers.
Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5) had already built an 18-point lead.
Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points.
Michigan 77, No. 16 Michigan State 68: Isaiah Livers scored 14 points and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lift Michigan (14-9, 5-7) to a Big Ten home victory over Michigan State (16-8, 8-5).
Livers injured his groin Dec. 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games, but he was in the starting lineup and helped the Wolverines salvage a split of the regular-season series against the Spartans. Michigan also snapped a three-game home losing streak.
Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points in Michigan State’s 87-69 win over the Wolverines last month, scored 20 in the rematch but shot just 5 of 18 from the field.
No. 1 Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 70: MaCio Teague scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for Baylor, which stretched its winning streak to 20 games with a Big 12 home victory over Oklahoma State (11-12, 1-9).
Teague hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, including four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was assessed two consecutive technical fouls and ejected from the game.
Jared Butler added 15 points for Baylor, including consecutive 3-pointers that put the Bears (21-1, 10-0) up 64-55 with 6:08 left, less than three minutes after the game was tied for the only time.
No. 3 Kansas 60, TCU 46: Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as visiting Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season, beating TCU in a Big 12 game for coach Bill Self’s 700th victory.
Azubuike, who had his 10th double-double this season, had five dunks in a 13-3 run in the first half that put the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1) ahead to stay.
Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.
Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU (13-10, 4-6).
Six weeks after his 57th birthday, Self became the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to reach 700 wins. Bobby Knight was 56 when he got his 700th win.
Self is 700-214 in 27 seasons overall, including his time at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03). He is 493-109 in his 17th season with the Jayhawks.
No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65: Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Jalen Crutcher led a second-half rally that swept Dayton to a home victory over Saint Louis, keeping the Flyers unbeaten atop the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Dayton (21-2, 10-0) has won 12 straight, vaulting to its highest ranking in 53 years. The Billikens (17-7, 6-5) have given the Flyers their two closest calls.
Jordan Goodwin led Saint Louis with 22 points.
No. 15 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64: Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points as visiting Kentucky beat Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference game to win for the sixth time in seven games.
The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes’ five-season tenure as the Volunteers’ coach.
Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won its last four home games with Kentucky, including two instances when the unranked Vols beat a ranked Wiildcats squad. Kentucky had been the higher-ranked team in each of those four matchups.
No. 17 Iowa 96, Nebraska 72: Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 30 points and Luka Garza added 22 to help Iowa (17-7, 8-5) claim a Big 12 home win over Nebraska (7-16, 2-10).
Garza and Wieskamp came into the game averaging a combined 38 points, the sixth-best scoring duo in NCAA Division I play.
Wieskamp’s previous career high was 26 in the 67-49 win over Maryland on Jan. 10. It was the ninth consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, who leads the conference in scoring.
No. 21 Creighton 94, St. John’s 82: Marcus Zegarowski scored 23 points to lead six Creighton players in double figures and the Bluejays beat St. John’s in a Big East game in Omaha, Neb.
Creighton shot a season-best 60% from the field and matched its season high with 13 3-pointers but couldn’t separate from the Red Storm until the middle of the second half. That’s when Zegarowski scored on a drive and 3 on back-to-back possessions as the lead grew to as many as 17 points.
Denzel Mahoney scored 18 points for Creighton (18-6, 7-4 Big East) and Ty-Shon Alexander and Damien Jefferson added 16 apiece.
Marcellus Earlington scored a career-high 25 points for the Red Storm (13-11, 2-9).
No. 22 Penn State 83, Minnesota 77: Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 33 points and Penn State beat visiting Minnesota in a Big Ten game.
The Nittany Lions (18-5, 8-4) won their sixth straight and snapped a five-game losing streak to Minnesota.
Daniel Oturu had a career high 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Mike Carr added 20 points for the Golden Gophers (12-11, 6-7).
No. 24 Colorado 81, Stanford 74: McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points, D’Shawn Schwartz added 20 and Colorado (8-3, 19-5) overcame a cold start and a 16-point second-half deficit to beat visiting Stanford (16-7, 5-5) in a Pac-12 game.
