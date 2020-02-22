DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin had 28 points as No. 5 Dayton won its 16th game in a row, beating Duquesne 80-70 on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 game.
Jalen Crutcher added 17 points and five assists for the Flyers (25-2, 14-0), who have yet to lose in regulation this season.
Toppin, a redshirt sophomore and potential first-round NBA draft choice, was 11 for 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from beyond the 3-point arc. He topped 1,000 points for his career with a dunk in the second half.
Sincere Carry had 21 points and six assists for Duquesne (18-8, 8-6).
No. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59: Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points, including 15 of Kentucky’s 17 during a decisive second-half stretch as the 10th-ranked Wildcats pushed past visiting Florida in a Southeastern Conference game for their sixth consecutive victory.
Quickley made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 shots overall to surpass his previous high of 23 points at Auburn on Feb. 1. He scored all but 4 of his points in the second half. Tyrese Maxey had 13 points for first-place Kentucky (22-5, 12-2), which took a three-game lead over Florida (17-10, 9-5).
Keyontae Johnson had 19 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 18 for the Gators, who had won their previous three games and five of six.
No. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55: Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Villanova extended its late-February surge, beating Xavier in a Big East game in Cincinnati for its fourth straight win.
The Wildcats (21-6, 10-4) have recovered from a three-game losing streak that knocked them out of the league lead. They’ve won three road games during the streak, with victories at Temple, DePaul and Xavier.
The Musketeers (17-10, 6-8) were held to a season low in points while getting swept by Villanova. Tyrique Jones had his ninth straight double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jermaine Samuels added 17 points for the Wildcats, who never trailed.
No. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66: Auburn rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half for a Southeastern Conference win over visiting Tennessee behind Samir Doughty’s 22 points.
A student was ejected from the game after directing a derogatory comment toward Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi and will face a disciplinary hearing, an Auburn official said. The fan was heard on TV calling out, “Go back to Uruguay! This is America!”
Auburn stopped a two-game skid. The Tigers (23-4, 10-4) scored 18 consecutive points to spark the comeback against the Volunteers (15-12, 7-7). Jordan Bowden scored a career-high 28 points for the Vols.
TCU 67, No. 17 West Virginia 60: Kevin Samuel scored 6 of his 19 points in overtime and TCU extended West Virginia’s Big 12 road woes with a victory over the Mountaineers.
The Horned Frogs (15-12, 6-8) thought they had won for just the second time in nine games in regulation when Desmond Bane sent the crowd into a frenzy on a driving layup with 0.9 seconds left. But the senior guard was called for pushing off as he went up for the shot.
Jaire Grayer broke the 55-all tie with his only 3-pointer to start overtime, and Samuel hit two buckets and two free throws as the Mountaineers lost their fifth straight road conference game after beating TCU by 32 at home. Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Taz Sherman scored 16 points for West Virginia (19-8, 7-7).
UCLA 70, No. 18 Colorado 63: Tyger Campbell had 7 of his 15 points during a 20-3 UCLA run in the second half, and the visiting Bruins rallied from 9 points down to beat Colorado and tie the Buffaloes atop the Pac-12 Conference.
Campbell added 11 assists and Cody Riley scored 16 points, 14 in the second half. UCLA (17-11, 10-5) has won nine of its last 11. McKinley Wright IV had 20 points for Colorado (21-7, 10-5).
Providence 84, No. 19 Marquette 72: Luwane Pipkins scored 24 points and David Duke had 15 to lead Providence (16-12, 9-6) to a Big East home victory over Marquette (17-9, 7-7), the Friars’ fourth straight victory over a ranked team.
Markus Howard scored 38 points for Marquette, which lost its third straight game.
Memphis 60, No. 22 Houston 59: Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 28.2 seconds left, and Memphis (19-8, 8-6) beat visiting Houston in an American Athletic Conference game.
Caleb Mills led Houston (21-7, 11-4) with 21 points and Marcus Sasser added 18.
Women
No. 6 UConn 66, UCF 53: Former Monacan standout Megan Walker scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead UConn to a home win over UCF and the outright regular-season championship in the American Athletic Conference.
Anna Makurat added 17 points for the Huskies (23-3, 13-0). They have won 50 conference regular-season or tournament titles in their 46 seasons.
Masseny Kaba scored 14 points to lead UCF (16-9, 8-5).
Walker put up her ninth double-double this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.