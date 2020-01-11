LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jared Butler scored 22 points, MaCio Teague added 16 and fourth-ranked Baylor beat No. 3 Kansas 67-55 on Saturday for the Bears’ first win in 18 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.
Freddie Gillespie added 13 points for the Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), who snapped a slew of ignominious streaks with their victory in Lawrence: They beat a top-five team on the road for the first time in 22 attempts, won their fifth consecutive game against a ranked team for the first time in school history and beat Kansas (12-3, 2-1) in their personal house of horrors for the first time since the building opened in 1966.
Isaiah Moss scored 15 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 for the Jayhawks, who lost leading scorer Devon Dotson to an injury for a long stretch midway through the game and could never solve the Bears’ league-best defense.
Kansas was 4 of 15 from beyond the arc and committed 14 turnovers, which Baylor turned into a 21-2 edge in points off turnovers.
No. 15 Dayton 88, UMass 60: Obi Toppin landed with a thud and grabbed his left ankle. The capacity crowd at University of Dayton Arena went silent as the Flyers’ top player lay on the court.
Dayton’s spectacular season had hit a speed bump.
Toppin scored 16 points before leaving with an ankle injury early in the second half, giving Dayton a scare while it pulled away to an Atlantic 10 victory over UMass (7-9, 1-2).
Dayton (14-2, 3-0) took control right away, building a 20-point lead, and remained unbeaten at home. The Flyers, who face VCU on Tuesday night, used their frontcourt advantage and frequently found Toppin — Dayton’s top front-line scorer — open for layups and dunks to get the big early lead.
Then came a moment that startled the crowd.
Toppin got tangled with Samba Diallo at midcourt and went down hard at 15:13 of the second half, grabbing his left ankle. Both players lay on the court for several minutes before walking off, Toppin with a slight limp as he headed for the locker room.
No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62: Filip Petrusev scored 16 points, Corey Kispert added 15 and Gonzaga rolled to a West Coast Conference road victory over Loyola Marymount.
It was the Bulldogs’ 31st straight regular-season win in league play, tying them with the San Francisco squads led by Bill Russell and K.C. Jones for the second-longest streak in conference history. Pepperdine has the record at 32.
Gonzaga (18-1, 4-0) had five players in double figures. Ryan Woolridge scored 13, Admon Gilder added 12 and Drew Timme 10 as the Bulldogs won their 10th straight overall.
No. 5 Auburn 82, Georgia 60: The bench helped trigger Auburn’s reboot from a slow start.
Anfernee McLemore started the resurgence with a dunk and fellow backups Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson kept it going with 3-pointers in the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference home win over Georgia.
Former VCU player Samir Doughty had 17 points and Auburn (15-0, 3-0) surged with a 40-13 run after falling behind early to the Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2).
Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54: Rob Phinisee made his first start of the season and gave the Hoosiers the offensive jolt they needed early by making his first three 3-pointers, and Devonte Green delivered the finishing touch with 11 points in the final 10 minutes to send Indiana past visiting Ohio State in a Big Ten game. The Buckeyes have lost four in a row.
Andre Wesson scored 15 points to lead Ohio State (11-5, 1-4).
No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67: Immanuel Quickley scored the game’s final 5 points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with big 3 late and Kentucky topped visiting Alabama (8-7, 1-2) for its 1,000th Southeastern Conference victory.
The Wildcats (12-3, 3-0) led by 15 early in the second half before a cold stretch allowed the Crimson Tide to pull to 63-60 with just over five minutes remaining. Quickley nailed a 3 from the right corner with 4:33 left before Hagans followed from near the top of the arc at 2:20 for a 69-62 edge that helped offset John Petty Jr.’s 3 that cut the deficit to 4.
Quickley then made 3 with a minute for a 74-67 lead before adding two three throws 24 seconds later as Kentucky beat the Crimson Tide for the 12th time in 13 meetings.
No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66: Saddiq Bey hit eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead Villanova (12-3, 3-1) to a Big East home win over Georgetown (11-6, 1-3).
Qudus Wahab led the Hoyas with 13 points.
No. 17 West Virginia 66, No. 22 Texas Tech 54: Miles McBride scored a season-high 22 points, Oscar Tshiebwe added 17 rebounds and West Virginia beat visiting Texas Tech in a Big 12 game.
The Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1) surpassed their wins total (12) from last season, when they finished last in the league.
Davide Moretti led Texas Tech (10-5, 1-2) with 16 points.
Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn State 49: Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead visiting Wisconsin to a Big Ten win over Penn State.
Brad Davison had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2).
Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who had won 13 in a row at home.
Women
No. 1 UConn 91, Houston 51: Former Monacan standout Megan Walker scored 22 points, Christyn Williams had 21 and top-ranked UConn responded to its first loss of the season with a rout of visiting Houston (8-9, 1-2) in an American Athletic Conference game.
Crystal Dangerfield added 17 points for UConn (13-1, 4-0). The Huskies lost to Baylor on Thursday night.
