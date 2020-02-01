PHILADELPHIA — Creighton did what no other Big East team has been able to do in nearly two years — beat Villanova on its home court.
Denzel Mahoney had 21 points and Mitch Ballock had 9 of his 15 points in the second half to help Creighton top the No. 8 Wildcats 76-61 on Saturday in a Big East game.
Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 for the Bluejays (17-5, 6-3), who have won four in a row and avenged a 64-59 home defeat to the Wildcats on Jan. 7.
It was Villanova’s first home loss in the Big East since St. John’s defeated the Wildcats on Feb. 7, 2018, snapping a 16-game home conference winning streak.
Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore each had 18 points for Villanova (17-4, 7-2), which had won seven in a row.
Xavier 74, No. 10 Seton Hall 62: Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 18 rebounds and the visiting Musketeers posted their biggest win of the season by beating Seton Hall in a Big East game, ending the Pirates’ 10-game winning streak.
The Musketeers (14-8, 3-5) came into the game having lost lost four of five. They dominated against Seton Hall (16-5, 8-1) ending its longest winning streak since taking 12 in a row in 1988-89.
Naji Marshall had 19 points and 10 rebounds and KyKy Tandy added 14 points for Xavier.
Stanford 70, No. 11 Oregon 60: Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds, helping Stanford rally in the second half to beat visiting Oregon (17-5, 7-3) in a Pac-12 game.
Stanford (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed 44-35 with 14½ minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes. Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and the Cardinal used a 15-1 burst to take a 59-50 lead.
No. 17 Auburn 75, No. 13 Kentucky 66: Former VCU standout Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and Auburn (19-2, 6-2) finished strong in a Southeastern Conference win over visiting Kentucky (16-5, 6-2).
Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers, who dominated the final four minutes.
Wisconsin 64, No. 14 Michigan State 63: Nate Reuvers scored 15 points, D’Mitrik Trice had 14 and Aleem Ford added 13 to help Wisconsin (13-9, 6-5) edge Michigan State in a Big Ten game in Madison, Wis.
Cassius Winston scored a game-high 23 points and Rocket Watts had 16 for Michigan State (16-6, 8-3).
Providence 65, No. 16 Butler 61: Luwane Pipkins scored 22 points and made six consecutive free throws in the final minute to help Providence hold on for a Big East road victory over Butler.
The Friars (12-10, 5-4) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating a ranked team for the first time since March 19, 2018. It was also their first road win over a team in the AP Top 25 since Feb. 22, 2017.
Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (17-5, 5-4).
No. 1 Baylor 68, TCU 52: MaCio Teague scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Baylor set a program record with its 18th win in a row, a Big 12 victory over TCU (13-8, 4-4) in Waco, Texas.
Teague made consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to cap a 14-0 run in the first half that put the Bears (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) ahead to stay.
No. 2 Gonzaga 83, San Francisco 79: Corey Kispert’s 3-point play with 1:33 left put his team ahead for good and he then knocked down a jumper with 34 seconds remaining, leading Gonzaga past San Francisco (16-8, 5-4) for a West Coast Conference road victory to extend its winning streak to 15 games.
Filip Petrusev had 23 points and 11 rebounds playing in foul trouble and Drew Timme scored 19 for the Zags (23-1, 9-0 WCC).
No. 3 Kansas 78, Texas Tech 75: Devon Dotson scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett added 15 points and Kansas (18-3, 7-1) topped visiting Texas Tech in a Big 12 game.
The Jayhawks led 76-75 with 14 seconds to play before Ochai Agbaji knocked down two free throws and the Red Raiders were unable to come away with a basket to complete the upset.
No. 7 Dayton 70, Fordham 56: Trey Landers matched his season high with 18 points, Obi Toppin also had 18 and Dayton (20-2, 9-0) beat visiting Fordham (7-14, 1-8) in an Atlantic 10 game for its 16th straight win over the Rams.
No. 12 West Virginia 66, Kansas State 57: Derek Culver had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead West Virginia (17-4, 5-3) to a Big 12 home victory over Kansas State (9-12, 2-6), giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win.
Huggins earned his 877th win to move past Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I.
Cincinnati 64, No. 21 Houston 62: Keith Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Cincinnati (14-7, 7-2) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half and beat visiting Houston (17-5, 7-2) in an American Athletic Conference game.
No. 22 LSU 73, Mississippi 63: Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and LSU (17-4, 8-0) extended its winning streak to 10 games with a Southeastern Conference home victory over Mississippi (10-11, 1-7).
Michigan 69, No. 25 Rutgers 63: Brandon Johns Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and Michigan (13-8, 4-6) won its 10th straight in games at Madison Square Garden, beating Big Ten foe Rutgers (16-6, 7-4).
ACC
No. 6 Louisville 77, N.C. State 57: Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, helping visiting Louisville (19-3, 10-1) beat North Carolina State (14-8, 5-6) for the Cardinals’ eighth straight win.
Boston College 71, North Carolina 70: Jared Hamilton scored 18 points and made 2 of 3 free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining to lift Boston College to a road victory over North Carolina (10-11, 3-7).
Derryck Thornton added 15 points for the Eagles (11-11, 5-6), who spoiled the return of North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony after a seven-week absence.
Anthony, UNC’s star freshman point guard and leading scorer, had 26 points in his first action since he had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee..
Notre Dame 80, Georgia Tech 72: Senior forward John Mooney delivered 28 points and 10 rebounds and led Notre Dame (13-8, 4-6) to a home win over Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7).
