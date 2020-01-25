AUSTIN, Texas — With about 11 minutes to play, LSU freshman Trendon Watford looked shaky when he badly missed two free throws in the middle of a big Texas rally.
When he got there again with just 16 seconds left and the game on the line, Watford looked just fine.
Watford’s two free throws capped a 22-point game by him and effectively closed out LSU’s 69-67 victory on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, the eighth win in a row for the Tigers.
It was a clash of former VCU coaches — Shaka Smart of Texas and Will Wade of LSU.
LSU (15-4) had led by 16 early in the second half, only to buckle under a furious Texas pressure defense that forced turnovers and smothered LSU shooters and drives to the baskets.
Texas had lost by 38 at West Virginia on Monday night and was on the verge of another blowout before storming back. Jericho Sims got the crowd to its feet with a basket that put Texas ahead 60-58 with just over 4 minutes left.
LSU then found a way to grind out the win.
A tough basket by Darius Days made it 60-60 before Watford put the Tigers ahead. Skylar Mays stretched the lead to 4 with two free throws with 49 seconds left.
Then it was Watford’s turn at the line. Texas (12-7) had cut the LSU to 64-62 and after seeing his awkward attempts earlier, the Longhorns thought they had put the shooter they needed to miss on the line. Swish. Swish.
Andrew Jones scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns.
No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74: Nick Richards scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, including the game-deciding free throws with 10 seconds left, and visiting Kentucky beat Texas Tech in the only Big 12-SEC Challenge game featuring two ranked teams.
Richards scored the first 5 points in overtime for the Wildcats (15-4), who blew a 10-point lead in second half and went the final six minutes of regulation without a field goal. His last two free throws came after he fouled when Terrence Shannon missed on awkward shot when defended by EJ Montgomery.
Texas Tech (12-7) had one last possession. But Davide Moretti was stripped by Ashton Hagans when starting a drive in the lane.
Immanuel Quickley had 21 points for the Wildcats.
No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68: Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and Kansas beat visiting Tennessee in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks (16-3) after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned five for their roles in a brawl Tuesday against Kansas State.
After Azubuike went to the bench with two fouls early, Yves Pons hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Volunteers (12-7) on a 14-2 run for a 20-13 lead. Kansas answered when Azubuike checked back in, stringing together a 12-0 run en route to a 37-30 lead at halftime.
Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points.
No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60: Collin Gillespie grabbed a rebound and found Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on the fast break for a dunk to turn back a Providence rally with 55 seconds left and visiting Villanova held on to beat the Friars in a Big East game.
Gillespie, who also hit a pair of free throws with 28 seconds to play, scored 18 with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (16-3, 6-1). Robinson-Earl finished with 17 points.
Villanova won its sixth in a row.
Nate Watson scored 18 points for Providence (11-10, 4-4).
No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 54: Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and West Virginia (16-3) broke open a close game with a huge run early in the second half to beat Missouri in the Big 12-SEC Challenge in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins earned his 876th win to tie Adolph Rupp for seventh place on the NCAA Division I coaching list.
Torrence Watson scored 19 points to lead Missouri (9-10).
No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76: Isaac Okoro scored 19 points, Samir Doughty had 18 and Auburn (17-2) held off Iowa State (9-10) in the opening game of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 23 points.
SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70: Kendric Davis had 20 points and five assists, Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 and visiting SMU (15-4, 5-2) used a late run to upset Memphis in an American Athletic Conference game.
D.J. Jeffries led Memphis (14-5, 3-3) with 18 points.
No. 21 Illinois 64 Michigan 62: Ayo Dosunmu hit a contested jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining to give Illinois a Big Ten road victory over Michigan.
The Illini (15-5, 7-2) extended their winning streak to six. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) has dropped four in a row.
Dosunmu finished with 27 points.
No. 24 Rutgers 75, Nebraska 72: Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to send Rutgers (15-5, 6-3) to a Big Ten win over Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) to raise the Scarlet Knights’ home record to 14-0.
Akwaski Yeboah led Rutgers with 20 points.
