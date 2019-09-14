ATLANTA — Jacob Godek kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime, quarterback Brandon Rainey ran for one touchdown and passed for another, and FCS The Citadel stunned Georgia Tech with a 27-24 victory on Saturday.
Georgia Tech’s defense allowed 320 yards rushing against the triple-option, a scheme it faced in practice the last 11 years under former coach Paul Johnson, but the Yellow Jackets (1-2) still figured to have an enough talent to overcome The Citadel.
Instead, the Bulldogs (1-2) never trailed despite having lost at home to Towson and on the road to Elon. Beating the Jackets gave The Citadel its first win over an FBS opponent since 2015 against South Carolina. Before that, the Bulldogs had not won against the higher classification since knocking off Arkansas and Army in 1992.
Momentum turned toward in the third quarter when Rainey broke a 14-all tie with a 22-yard TD run, and strong safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner stopped Georgia Tech’s Jordan Mason for no gain on the ensuing drive.
Rainey limped off the field early in the fourth and was replaced by Evan Schickel before Godek split the uprights to make it 24-21 with 1:51 to go. Brenton King sent the game to overtime with a 34-yard field goal at the end of regulation, but he missed wide left from 46 yards to end the first possession of the extra period.
No 13 Penn State 17, Pitt 10: Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi joked before the 100th meeting between the Panthers and enn State that the next time the rivals face off, he’ll either be retired or “in a coffin.”
That’s a long time to live with some curious decision-making that helped the Nittany Lions escape with a narrow home win.
Pitt opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the Penn State 1 trailing by a touchdown with less than 4 minutes to go. Alex Kessman’s 19-yard attempt clanked off the upright and the Nittany Lions defense later turned away Pitt’s last-ditch possession to win their third straight in the series since it was renewed in 2016.
Journey Brown ran for 109 yards and a touchdown for Penn State (3-0) and Noah Cain’s 13-yard third-quarter sprint to the end zone gave Penn State the lead for good. Sean Clifford completed 14 of 30 passes for 222 yards while spending most of the afternoon under duress.
Pitt’s Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 372 yards.
West Virginia 44, N.C. State 27: Austin Kendall threw three touchdown passes to lead West Virginia to a home victory over North Carolina State.
Kennedy McKoy helped West Virginia’s run game break out of a slump with a pair of scores, and the Mountaineers (2-1) had by far their highest offensive production of the season one week after looking lethargic in a 38-7 loss at Missouri.
Louisville 38, Western Kentucky 21: No starting quarterback, no problem for Louisville in their victory over Western Kentucky in a neutral-site game in Nashville, Tenn.
Louisville announced prior to kickoff that starting quarterback Jawon Pass would miss the game because of a foot injury. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Cunningham directed four first-half scoring drives before leaving in the third quarter following a hit to the head. True freshman Evan Conley finished up and threw a 62-yard touchdown pass on his second throw of the game as the Cardinals (2-1) dominated the Hilltoppers (1-2).
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0: Jarren Williams threw for 254 yards and three scores, and Miami gave rookie coach Manny Diaz his first victory by beating visiting Bethune-Cookman.
Williams went 19 for 24 without a turnover or a sack, and his scoring passes covered 22 yards to K.J. Osborn, 32 yards to Michael Harley and 1 yard to Larry Hodges. Williams’ longest throw was to Mark Pope for a 54-yard gain, and he departed late in the third quarter.
Top 25
No. 2 Alabama 47, South Carolina 23: Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdowns to help the Crimson Tide open Southeastern Conference play with a road victory over the Gamecocks.
Tagovailoa and his receivers quickly got Alabama (3-0, 1-0) rolling with first-quarter TD passes of 24 yards to Najee Harris and 81 yards to Henry Ruggs III. Whenever the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1) drew within range, Tagovailoa came right back to restore Alabama’s edge.
No. 3 Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0: Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns before taking the rest of the day off, Georgia’s defense turned in a dominating performance and the Bulldogs (3-0) romped to a home victory over the Red Wolves (1-2).
No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10: J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and scored twice while Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes to lead the Buckeyes to a Big Ten road rout of the Hoosiers (2-1, 0-1).
The Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have won their first three games by at least 24 points and extended their winning streak in the series to 24, dating to a tie in 1990. Ohio State hasn’t lost to Indiana since 1988.
No. 7 Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14: Ian Book threw a career-high five touchdown passes and Notre Dame’s defense came up with three first-half interceptions as the Fighting Irish (2-0) rolled past the visiting Lobos (1-1).
No. 11 Utah 31, Idaho State 0: Tyler Huntley threw for 282 yards and three TDs and Zach Moss ran for 106 yards and another score in Utah’s home victory over Idaho State. Huntley completed 15 of 19 passes before leaving in the third quarter as Utah moved to 3-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
No. 17 UCF 45, Stanford 27: Freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns in his second college start, leading UCF to a victory over Stanford (1-2) in Orlando, Fla.
The Knights (3-0) scored on six of seven possessions, building a 31-point halftime lead in what was expected to be a much tougher test for the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champions, who won their first two games of the season by a combined score of 110-14 against Florida A&M and Florida Atlantic.
Arizona State 10, No. 18 Michigan State 7: Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard TD run with 50 seconds remaining, and visiting Arizona State (3-0) beat Michigan State (2-1) after the Spartans’ tying field goal was negated for having too many men on the field.
Matt Coghlin’s 42-yard kick appeared to have tied it with 6 seconds remaining, but a replay showed too many men on the field for Michigan State, which had rushed the field goal team on in a disorganized fashion.
Coghlin had to try again from farther back after the penalty, and he hooked the kick left for his third miss of the day.
Temple 20, No. 21 Maryland 17: Kenny Yeboah put Temple ahead on a one-handed touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, and the Owls (2-0) used two clutch stops at the goal line to beat the Terps (2-1) in Philadelphia.
Yeboah used his outstretched right hand to snag Anthony Russo’s pass with 7:27 left in the game to put Temple ahead 20-15, but Maryland wasn’t going down easy — and Temple’s defense pushed back.
Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley stuffed Anthony McFarland on fourth-and-goal with 3:27 left to seemingly seal the win. But Temple got the ball back and Adam Barry shanked a punt from the end zone to give Maryland first-and-goal at the 10.
Again, the Owls held the Terrapins, and a fourth-down pass was incomplete with 2:14 to go to complete the upset. Anthony Russo’s intentional safety finished off the scoring.
BYU 30, No. 24 Southern California 27: Dayan Ghanwoloku intercepted a tipped pass in overtime after Jake Oldroyd kicked a 43-yard field to give BYU the lead, and the Cougars (2-1) beat the visiting Trojans (2-1), their second straight OT victory over a traditional power program.
Zach Wilson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for BYU, which won at Tennessee last week. Ty’Son Williams added 99 yards on 19 carries.
Kedon Slovis threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns for USC, but was picked off three times, including on the final play of the game.
