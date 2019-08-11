Soto day to day with sprained ankle
NEW YORK — Juan Soto was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after being pulled from the Washington Nationals’ 7-4 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.
Soto, 20, came out of the game after turning his ankle running the bases in the seventh inning. Soto went first to third on Asdrubal Cabrera‘s two-out, two-run double and was injured trying to slow down after third base coach Bob Henley threw up a late stop sign. The team said he is day to day after X-rays were negative.
The Mets tagged him out to end the inning, and Soto spiked his helmet, hobbled into the outfield and then was visited by a trainer.
“I just went 100 percent running to the plate and Bobby tried to stop me,” Soto said. “When I tried to stop, my ankle just rolled over.”
Soto remained in shallow left field for a few minutes, attempted to warm up defensively for the next inning, but then returned to the dugout. He was replaced by Victor Robles. Soto broke the same ankle in 2017.
Soto was 0 for 2 with two walks. He has reached base in 17 straight games and hit two home runs Saturday. Soto is hitting .289 with 24 home runs and 77 RBIs and ranks among the NL leaders in both walks and on-base percentage.
Scherzer making progress toward return
Washington ace Max Scherzer wasn’t concerned with how he’d feel throwing the bullpen, it was everything that came after that. On Saturday at Citi Field, the veteran right-hander threw off a mound for the first time since hitting the injured list in late July with a mild rhomboid strain. On Sunday, he woke up, threw again and “felt really good,” manager Dave Martinez said.
The Nationals are being cautious with Scherzer and want to evaluate how he feels Monday morning before they take the next step in their ace’s recovery.
“We will see where he’s at tomorrow,” Martinez said. “As you know, he’ll push he envelope.”
If Scherzer, who is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA in 20 starts, feels good on Monday, the Nationals want him to throw a simulated game on Tuesday at Nationals Park. It’d be his first “game action” since starting against the Colorado Rockies on July 25, his only start in more than a month. Against the Rockies, Scherzer allowed three runs over five innings.
Martinez said, if the simulated game happens, then the Nationals would decide a timeline for what would come after. The manager didn’t rule out the possibility of needing a rehab start somewhere.
