Howie Kendrick hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of Game 7 of last year’s World Series, a two-run shot off the right-field foul pole at Houston’s Minute Maid Park that gave the Washington Nationals the lead to stay. According to Kendrick, the moment ranks as only the second-best of his 2019 postseason, behind the grand slam he hit in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the National League Division Series that lifted Washington past the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“To be able to come up with a hit like that, I’ve dreamed about that since I was a kid,” Kendrick said of his grand slam during the Nationals’ team-produced postseason documentary, “Improbable,” which premiered over the weekend. “There’s no greater feeling. It’s the greatest moment of my career. I still talk about that to this day. I still get goose bumps about it.”
Kendrick expounded on his personal postseason home run ranking during a Zoom call hosted by MASN reporter Dan Kolko after the design of the Nationals’ World Series rings was unveiled Sunday night in a one-hour video presentation. Crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold, the Nationals’ rings average 170 total diamonds and a weight of 23.2 carats. On top they feature the team’s curly W logo, made from 30 custom-cut genuine rubies and surrounded by 58 pavé-set diamonds. The left side of the rings feature the player’s name above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, Capitol and Jefferson Memorial, with the player’s number below. The Roman numerals MMVI are etched beneath the Capitol dome, representing 2006, the year the Lerner family purchased the franchise.
The Nationals were originally scheduled to host a ring ceremony before their second home game of the regular season April 4, but with the baseball season postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the team elected to reveal the designs of the rings on the first anniversary of when they began their turnaround from a 19-31 start.
Kendrick, 36, said his previous stint with the Dodgers and the defensive struggles he had earlier in the NLDS factored into why his Game 5 grand slam eclipsed his World Series homer.
“When you can get a little bit of retribution, that always feels good,” Kendrick said. “Without that home run, we don’t advance, we’re not where we are. It was truly special. ... Everybody was counting us out the whole time, but we had so many big moments, so many guys stepping up.”
Former Virginia stars Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle as well as star pitcher Max Scherzer and Aaron Barrett also joined Sunday’s call, along with manager Dave Martinez and pitching coach Paul Menhart.
Players and coaches alike said they were overcome with emotion after finally seeing the design of the rings.
“I’m not going to lie: I cried,” Martinez said of the first time he saw the design. “I really did. It was emotional, a testament to all these guys right here in front of me right now and what they did all year, what they went through.”
Zimmerman and Scherzer agreed, with Scherzer describing the team’s eventual in-person reunion and ring ceremony as “the final piece to our championship.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.