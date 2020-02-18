First-year coach John Beilein is expected to walk away from the Cleveland Cavaliers by Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
The Cavs and Beilein, a former University of Richmond and Michigan coach, were in negotiations Tuesday that would allow the two to part ways, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Beilein signed a contract last May for four years with a team option that carried a salary worth $4 to $4.5 million per year, The Athletic reported.
Beilein, 67, spent 41 years in the college ranks, the last 12 at Michigan, before jumping to the NBA this season to help direct the Cavs’ rebuilding.
The Cavs (14-40) will hold their first practice following the All-Star break on Wednesday and play Friday at Washington.
Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, 40, is expected to succeed Beilein. A former coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, first taking over in an interim capacity with both, Bickerstaff would be the Cavs’ sixth coach in the past seven seasons.
The Cavs hold the second-worst record in the league and the worst mark in the Eastern Conference.
Beilein failed to connect with his players virtually from the start, with The Athletic reporting in December that players were tuning him out and didn’t like his collegiate style.
Buyout allows Jackson to find new team
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team.
Jackson is in the final season of his five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015 with the Pistons, who acquired him earlier that year in a trade with Oklahoma City.
Jackson, 29, is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists this season, but he has been limited to just 14 games this season due to a back injury.
The former Boston College star has averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 assists since being drafted by the Thunder in 2011.
A source with knowledge of Jackson’s plans told the Los Angeles Times he intends to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jackson will be eligible to play in the postseason because he will be waived before March 1.
Bosh disappointed over not making shrine
Chris Bosh is not hiding his frustration about not being a finalist for this year’s enshrinement class for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The former Miami and Toronto forward released a video statement on social media Tuesday, repeatedly expressing his disappointment.
Bosh was omitted last week from the class of eight finalists announced by the Hall as still being under consideration for enshrinement this year, a list that included contemporary players Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The class of inductees will be revealed in Atlanta on April 4 at the men’s college basketball Final Four, and the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony is in Springfield, Mass., on Aug. 29.
“I’m going to be honest with you,” Bosh said. “I’m a competitive man.... Losing bothers me. Coming up short bothers me.”
Bosh is one of 13 players in NBA history to average 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in a career that included at least 11 All-Star selections.
