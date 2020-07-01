The 2020 NBA champion, if one is crowned, will have emerged as the ultimate winner from a season that lasted more than a full year. The season included political unrest between the NBA and China, the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant, racial issues across the nation and a pandemic.
It is a season like none other.
So, an asterisk-bearing champion? Not a chance.
To the teams in the NBA, this championship might be the toughest one ever claimed. It’ll come after more than three months of living in a bubble at the Disney complex near Orlando, Fla., after an entire postseason is played without fans, with most if not all that time spent away from friends and family. And only one of the 22 teams headed to Disney will be able to say it was absolutely worth the trouble.
“I’ve heard a lot of people say that there’s going to be, like, a star next to this championship,” Milwaukee forward and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “I feel like at the end of the day this is going to be like the toughest championship you could ever win because the circumstances are really, really tough right now. So, whoever wants it more is going to be able to go out there and take it.”
He’s not alone in feeling that way.
Most of the 22 teams that will be headed to the Disney campus next week — the first arrivals are scheduled for July 7 — spent Wednesday beginning Phase 3 of the NBA’s restart process. Workouts are still individual, but now mandatory. No team can practice or engage in 5-on-5 play until arriving at Disney.
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel — whose team was in China when the political issues this fall, agrees with Antetokounmpo’s stance.
“Our team has been through a lot this year,” Vogel said. “And we’ve endured, and we’ve come out strong each time we’ve faced adversity. I don’t know about other teams, but if we were able to come through all of this and achieve the ultimate prize, I do think it deserves a harder-than-ordinary asterisk.”
There are elements of the restart that are not easy for anyone involved, such as the isolation from the outside world, the daily testing, the highly restrictive rules that the NBA put in place after consultation with health officials.
Denver coach Michael Malone said that will prove someone’s championship mettle.
“If you’re able to go into a bubble to be isolated from your friends and family, to have no home-court advantage, to have a league interruption of four months, and you’re able to spend 90 days and come out of there a champion, I think this will be the toughest championship ever won,” Malone said.
Smith joins Lakers
LOS ANGELES — J.R. Smith has joined the Los Angeles Lakers for their championship push.
The Lakers announced their long-anticipated signing of Smith as a substitute player Wednesday, the first day allowed under the rules of the NBA’s summer restart.
Smith, 34, is the Lakers’ replacement for Avery Bradley, who cited family reasons last week for his decision not to finish the season in Orlando.
Smith hasn’t played in the NBA since November 2018 but is a longtime trusted teammate of James. During their four years together with Cleveland, they won a title in 2016 and reached four consecutive NBA Finals.
Nets moving forward despite virus cases
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren’t coming back. DeAndre Jordan and Wilson Chandler aren’t going, either.
Spencer Dinwiddie is a maybe, with his status unclear after both he and Jordan tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Brooklyn Nets don’t look ready for a restart, but general manager Sean Marks said Wednesday there was no discussion of the team not traveling to Florida for the resumption of the NBA season.
“Look, we have a job to do,” Marks said.
It’s not an easy one for interim coach Jacque Vaughn, who took over when the Nets surprisingly parted ways with Kenny Atkinson on March 7. He won his first two games, capped by an impressive victory over the West-leading Lakers in Los Angeles.
Then the season stopped and his challenges really began.
Vaughn had moved Jordan into the starting lineup, but now the job apparently goes back to Jarrett Allen. If Dinwiddie can’t play — he is on the travel list but is experiencing symptoms — Vaughn might need a new point guard, too.
Simmons ‘good to go,’ Sixers’ Brown says
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown said All-Star guard Ben Simmons is “good to go” for the NBA restart after sitting out the final games before the shutdown with a back injury.
Brown also expected fellow All-Star Joel Embiid to start the season in the best shape of his professional career.
The Sixers need their stars at full strength if one of the early favorites to win the East Conference can shake off both an ordinary regular season (39-26; sixth in the East) and a nearly five-month layoff to return contenders for their first NBA title since 1983.
Simmons, 23, had missed his eighth straight game and was receiving daily treatment for his nerve issues in his lower back when the season stopped. Embiid was recovering from surgery on his left hand and had just returned after missing five games with a sprained left shoulder at the time of the shutdown.
Simmons, who averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games, was hurt in a Feb. 22 game at Milwaukee.
Mavericks sign Burke
DALLAS — Dallas signed guard Trey Burke after center Willie Cauley-Stein decided not to rejoin the team for the resumption of the season.
Burke spent part of the 2018-19 season with the Mavericks after coming over in the trade that also brought Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks.
Burke, 27, played 25 games this season with Philadelphia before he was waived in February.
Cauley-Stein opted out of playing because of the impending birth of his daughter this month.
