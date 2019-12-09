CHICAGO — Roquan Smith‘s second season had been on the upswing when the Chicago Bears’ inside linebacker left last Thursday’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys with a pectoral injury.
The 2018 first-round pick overcame a personal issue and a midseason slump to put together some of his best football over the past few weeks, including a Thanksgiving performance against the Detroit Lions in which he recorded 16 tackles and two sacks.
Now Smith must tackle another challenge — rehabbing from a torn pectoral muscle that will land him on season-ending injured reserve, coach Matt Nagy said Monday.
“I really thought you felt him, especially here in the last several games, really turning it on, really playing fast,” Nagy said. “We had some things throughout the year that for everybody have been a challenge, but he’s battled through that and I like where he’s at. It’s unfortunate that it ended like that.”
Nagy hasn’t said on which play Smith was injured. He tackled Ezekiel Elliott on a 4-yard run with 11:14 to play in the first quarter, and his left arm was hit as he tumbled to the ground. He played the rest of the drive, also going to the ground with Elliott on his 2-yard touchdown run.
Smith will need surgery to repair the injury, and Nagy said he didn’t know if Smith would be back for OTAs in May and June.
After a rookie year with 121 tackles, Smith entered 2019 with expectations he could ascend to Pro Bowl level. He had 100 tackles, two sacks and an interception in a season that had an unexpected twist in the middle.
Smith missed the Sept. 29 game against the Vikings because of a personal issue. Coaches never revealed more than that about his absence.
In the couple of weeks that followed, Smith’s production dipped enough that Nagy said “he can definitely play better.”
But Smith was well-removed from that slump by Thursday.
He had 11 tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception against the Rams. On Thanksgiving, he joined linebackers Vinny Rey and Patrick Willis as the only players to have 15 or more tackles and two or more sacks in a game since 1982, according to the Bears.
49ers’ Richburg, Sherman, Ford sidelined
SANTA CLARA, Calif. San Francisco’s most impressive win of the season came with a big cost.
The NFC-leading 49ers lost center Weston Richburg to a season-ending knee injury and key defensive players Richard Sherman and Dee Ford for multiple games with injured hamstrings in Sunday’s 48-46 victory at New Orleans.
The win did give the 49ers (11-2) a little cushion in the NFC playoff race. San Francisco has a one-game lead over Seattle in the NFC West, as well as the Saints and Green Bay Packers in the race for a first-round bye and home-field advantage.
The Niners have already beaten Green Bay and New Orleans but lost in overtime to Seattle last month. San Francisco finishes the regular season on the road against the Seahawks in a game that could determine the division champion.
Ben Garland, who has started seven games since entering the NFL in 2012, will take Richburg’s place.
Sherman will miss a couple of weeks but could return for the season finale after hurting his right hamstring late in the game. Emmanuel Moseley, who fared well replacing Ahkello Witherspoon at right cornerback earlier this season, will step into Sherman’s spot on the left side.
Ford re-injured his hamstring after just four plays and likely won’t be back until the playoffs.
Pats involved in another taping tale
New England has found itself in another videotaping situation.
The NFL is investigating the Patriots for potentially filming the Bengals’ play calls during Cincinnati’s 27-19 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, ESPN reported.
The Patriots had a film staff on hand, but it was only to film an episode of “Do Your Job” — a series the Patriots host on their team website, the report said.
ESPN also reported that the Patriots were only filming in the press box, but the Bengals reported their filming to the NFL. The subject of the film was an advance scout for the team. The scout was being filmed and the Browns had given the Patriots’ video crew credentials so they could record at the stadium.
New England plays the Bengals in Week 15.
The Patriots were caught videotaping opponent’s signals in their “Spygate” scandal during the 2007 season.
Ridley, Trufant out
for rest of season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss the rest of the season after getting hurt in Sunday’s victory over Carolina.
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that both players are done for the year and are expected to make full recoveries.
Ridley caught a team-high five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers before he sustained an abdominal injury. Trufant suffered a broken forearm in the second quarter.
Both players are former first-round draft picks, Ridley in 2018 and Trufant in 2013.
Ridley caught 63 passes this year for 886 yards and seven touchdowns. Trufant had a career-best four interceptions despite missing four games with a toe injury.
Colts will place Vinatieri on IR
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis kicker Adam Vinatieri will finish this season on injured reserve with an injured left knee.
Vinatieri, 46, hopes his stellar career ends differently.
The Colts said Vinatieri will have season-ending surgery for an injury he attempted to play through all season after first experiencing soreness in the knee at training camp.
Indy claimed rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers last week. McLaughlin made all of his extra point attempts and two of three field goal tries in Sunday’s 38-35 loss at Tampa Bay. But he missed a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter.
In addition to holding the NFL scoring record with 2,673 points, Vinatieri also holds the league record with 599 field goals made in his career.
Elsewhere
Chiefs: Coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ hand injury isn’t serious. “Patrick’s hand is OK,” Reid said. “It’s bruised up pretty good. But there’s no break in it.”
Asked if Mahomes will be the starter for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos, Reid said, “Right now, most likely yes. Let’s see how he does the next couple of days.”
Mahomes suffered the injury to his right (throwing) hand during the first quarter of the Chiefs’ 23-16 victory at the New England Patriots on Sunday. Mahomes had an X-ray after the game.
Panthers: Carolina, which has lost five straight and is out of playoff contention, will stick with Kyle Allen at quarterback this week against Seattle rather than use rookie third-round draft pick Will Grier.
Interim coach Perry Fewell said the quarterback situation will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, but that right now Allen gives the Panthers the best chance to win.
Cowboys: Dallas waived struggling kicker Brett Maher and replaced him with eight-year veteran Kai Forbath.
Maher is the only kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards, but the Cowboys couldn’t count on him for the shorter ones.
In his second season, Maher was just 1 of 5 in the 40- to 49-yard range and had two more misses in the 30- to 39-yard range. The 30-year-old has an NFL-high 10 misses this season.
The Cowboys had Forbath on their roster during the offseason in 2012, cutting him before he joined NFC East rival Washington and led the NFL at 94% by making 17 of 18 kicks as a rookie that year.
