Bears re-sign DB Houston-Carson
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears on Tuesday re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.
Houston-Carson has played primarily on special teams since the Bears drafted him out of William & Mary in the sixth round in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games last season for the first time.
Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last season after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.
Seahawks release Thompson, Dickson
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks cleared a chunk of salary cap space by releasing safety Tedric Thompson and tight end Ed Dickson.
Both moves were expected after each player seemed to fall out of favor with the Seahawks and will clear more than $5 million worth of cap space for Seattle. According to Overthecap.com, Seattle was down to $11.3 million of cap space as the team sought to bring back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
Thompson was a starter at the beginning of last season, but a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve. With Thompson sidelined, the Seahawks acquired Quandre Diggs from Detroit, and he was a better fit for what Seattle wants to do defensively.
Thompson was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017. He started 16 of the 20 games he played over the past two seasons but was never the replacement for Earl Thomas that the Seahawks were hoping to find. His release saves Seattle $2.1 million.
Browns to sign veteran DE Clayborn
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns plan to sign veteran free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year, $6 million contract, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Clayborn spent last season with Atlanta.
The 31-year-old had four sacks in 15 games last season with the Falcons. Clayborn has also played for New England and Tampa Bay.
Bengals drop CB Kirkpatrick in overhaul
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, another move to overhaul their secondary after a 2-14 season.
Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury.
During his eight seasons, he had 10 interceptions and three sacks.
It’s the Bengals’ third move in free agency to improve the secondary. They also released cornerback B.W. Webb (William & Mary), who started 12 games last season in part because of Kirkpatrick’s injury, and agreed to a deal with former Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes.
Waynes and William Jackson III — a first-round pick in 2016 — are expected to start next season.
Jets, backup QB Fales reach pact terms
NEW YORK — Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal saidy the New York Jets and backup quarterback David Fales have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
Fales, 29, spent most of last season with New York after signing with the Jets in September following Sam Darnold‘s mononucleosis diagnosis and Trevor Siemian being lost for the season with an ankle injury.
Fales joins Darnold and Mike White as quarterbacks on New York’s current roster.
Rams re-sign Deayon
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive back Donte Deayon to a one-year contract.
Deayon appeared in three games last season for Los Angeles after he was signed from the practice squad to the active roster in November. He will have a chance to play an increased role in the upcoming season for the Rams, who didn’t re-sign top nickel back Nickell Robey-Coleman.
Deayon spent his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2016. He appeared in eight games and made 19 tackles for the Giants before they waived him in October 2018.
Deayon then spent parts of the past two seasons on the Rams’ practice squad.
