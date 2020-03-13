CHICAGO — Danny Trevathan represents one of the best of many moves general manager Ryan Pace has made in free agency, the rare big-dollar signing to play out his entire contract.
Trevathan did so well for the Bears, both as a player and a leader on and off the field, that the team is keeping him around. NFL Media reported late Thursday night that the Bears have re-signed Trevathan, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, to a three-year contract. One source said the deal can total $24 million.
The inside linebacker, who turns 30 on March 24, made 70 tackles in nine games last season, adding one sack and a forced fumble. He was standout for the 2018 defense with 102 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
His return ensures he will be starting next to Roquan Smith in the middle of the defense, giving the Bears two players with good range. It also gives coordinator Chuck Pagano a lot of options in sub packages.
The Bears originally signed Trevathan in 2016 when he was coming off a Super Bowl championship with the Broncos. He signed a four-year, $28 million contract and immediately stabilized the middle of the defense.
Trevathan has missed 16 games over four seasons. He went on injured reserve last season with a left elbow injury that cost him the final seven games. Trevathan missed four games in 2017 and seven in 2016.
Trevathan’s return virtually guarantees Nick Kwiatkowski, a 2016 fourth-round draft pick, will depart in free agency. Kwiatkowski, 26, could command $5 million or more per season on the open market.
Vikings drop Joseph, Rhodes in cap moves
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings, strapped for salary-cap space, have terminated the contracts of two long-time starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
Friday’s moves clear more than $18.5 million off the team’s salary cap, with the free agent market for now scheduled to open on Wednesday. The Vikings entered the offseason as one of the teams with the least amount of space in the league.
Joseph played six of his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, after leaving the New York Giants as a free agent in 2014. He was picked for two Pro Bowls, playing in 88 of a possible 96 regular-season games as one of the league’s best run-stoppers.
Rhodes, a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2013, became a full-time starter in his second year. He was picked for three Pro Bowls and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2017.
Chargers tag Henry, release Davis, Mebane
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers took another step toward solidifying their offense by placing the franchise tag on one of their top playmakers.
The franchise put the nonexclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry. The team also released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane, who were team captains. Davis also led the team in tackles last season.
Henry was one of Philip Rivers‘ most reliable targets last season, setting career highs with 55 receptions and 652 yards despite missing four games with a knee injury.
Henry is averaging 12.6 yards per reception and has scored 17 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Chargers.
Titans waive TE Walker, kicker Succop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop.
Injuries ended each of Walker’s last two seasons along and Succop made only one field goal last season.
The cuts should help create approximately $20 million more in salary-cap space.
Walker, 35, played his last seven seasons with the Titans after being a fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2006. He caught 381 passes for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdown catches with Tennessee and has 504 catches for 5,888 yards and 36 TDs for his career.
But he had to be carted off the field in the 2018 season opener with a broken right ankle. Walker started the season and caught his 500th career pass in a win at Atlanta last September and made his 100th career start at Denver. Walker had only 21 receptions for 215 yards and two TDs last season before being placed on injured reserve after seven games.
Elsewhere
Lions: Detroit released tackle Rick Wagner. Wagner played the past three seasons with the Lions, starting 40 games.
Wagner played 12 games last season and missed time late in the season with knee problems.
Bengals: Cincinnati released Cordy Glenn severing ties with the left tackle who missed most of last season because of concussion and suspension.
Jaguars: Jacksonville placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a move that guarantees him more than $19 million next year.
It’s the nonexclusive tag, a one-year tender offer that equates to the top five salaries at the player’s position over the last five years. Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams. Jacksonville has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere.
Ravens: Baltimore designated Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon with the franchise tag, keeping the team’s top pass rusher from entering free agency as they negotiate a long-term deal.
In 2019, Judon led the Ravens in sacks (9½), tackles for losses (14) and forced fumbles (four).
