SEATTLE — A reunion of Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks, rumored all day Monday, finally became a reality late Monday night.
Lynch confirmed the news with a video posted on his YouTube website, Beast Mode Productions, that was apparently produced before he came to an agreement with Seattle but in which he talked about the possibility of it happening.
Lynch said he would return to Seattle for “this playoff run” and try to help the Seahawks complete some “unfinished business.”
Lynch, 33, says in the video he may not be the running back he was five years ago but that he wants to “just be able to come in and step in where it’s needed.”
Lynch got a one-year deal — meaning the rest of the 2019 regular season and playoffs.
The Seahawks hope he’ll help compensate for the loss of Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 home loss to Arizona.
Seattle on Tuesday preparations for the showdown Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West title.
The Seahawks did so with most of their 2013 Super Bowl winning backfield back on the field as Seattle earlier in the day signed Robert Turbin, who was Lynch’s running mate with the Seahawks from 2012 to 2014.
Seattle needed to sign at least two running backs to take the roster spots of Carson and Prosise. Seattle ended the game against the Cardinals down to just one tailback — rookie Travis Homer. Seattle already was without Rashaad Penny, who suffered a knee injury against the Rams on Dec. 8 and is out for the season.
Lynch is the fourth-leading rusher in team history with 6,347 yards.
Lynch finished last season on injured reserve and became an unrestricted free agent when his contract with the Raiders expired following the season.
Elsewhere
Texans: Star defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice on Tuesday, clearing the way for him to play in the team’s playoff game in two weeks.
Watt has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery.
The Texans will have 21 days from Tuesday to take him off the injured reserve and add him to the active roster.
Steelers: Mason Rudolph‘s star-crossed season is over. Pittsburgh placed the second-year quarterback on injured reserve two days after Rudolph hurt his left shoulder in the third quarter of a loss to the New York Jets.
The move clears up Pittsburgh’s quarterback picture heading into the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his fifth straight start for the Steelers (8-7), who are in a tie with Tennessee for the final wild card spot in the AFC. Paxton Lynch will serve as Hodges’ primary backup.
Rams: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not play in the season finale against Arizona on Sunday because of a knee injury.
Coach Sean McVay said that Ramsey is out after sustaining a knee injury in the 34-31 loss at San Francisco on Saturday that eliminated the Rams (8-7) from playoff contention.
Ramsey should recover in four to six weeks and is not expected to require surgery, McVay said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.