CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. intends to undergo postseason surgery for a sports hernia, a source familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Beckham has been dealing with the injury for most of the season — his first with Cleveland — and plans to play the final four regular-season games before undergoing the operation, the source said.
The procedure has not been scheduled, the source said.
NFL Network was first to report Beckham’s plan for surgery.
Beckham’s injury could help explain his lack of major production with the Browns, who acquired the three-time Pro Bowler from the New York Giants in a trade in March.
Beckham has 57 receptions for 805 yards, solid stats but not up to his standards. He’s only caught two touchdown passes and has only one 100-yard receiving game in his past 10.
He was listed as “limited” on the team’s injury report this week with a groin injury. Beckham skipped most of the team’s offseason program.
“I’ve been pretty much banged up all year since whatever happened in camp,” Beckham said earlier this week. “I’ve been playing through it, doing whatever I can just to make it to Sunday for the game. So anytime that Sunday comes around, 1 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 8, Monday night, Thursday, I’m going to give this team everything that I have.”
Evans among receivers injured on Sunday
Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans caught a 61-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and injured his hamstring on the play.
Evans suffered the injury as he was outrunning Pierre Desir on the TD catch. The receiver tried to walk it off in the end zone, but fell to the ground in pain and was limping when he left the field.
The Buccaneers star receiver didn’t return and coach Bruce Arians said of the injury that “It’s not good.”
Quarterback Jameis Winston missed one series in the second half because of a tiny fracture in his throwing hand. It didn’t stop him from leading the Bucs to a win over the Colts.
It was a rough day for Miami receivers as DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson were knocked out of their game against the Jets with concussions. New York lost tight end Ryan Griffin and running back Bilal Powell to ankle injuries.
49ers-Saints: New Orleans lost tight end Jared Cook to a head injury after he caught two touchdown passes against San Francisco. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins had an ankle injury. San Francisco lost pass rusher Dee Ford to a hamstring injury.
Ravens-Bills: Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hurt his knee and receiver Chris Moore had a stinger in the win over Buffalo.
Falcons: Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley (abdominal pain) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (forearm) were sidelined in the Falcons’ win over Carolina.
Lions: Detroit lost running back Bo Scarbrough to a rib injury after he ran for 65 yards in the Lions’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Broncos: Denver defensive end Dre’Mont Jones hurt his ankle and tight end Noah Fant injured his foot in the Broncos’ victory over Houston.
