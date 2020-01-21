Beckham undergoes core muscle surgery
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make a full recovery following surgery on a core muscle injury that limited the star wide receiver during his first season with the Browns.
Beckham had the operation Tuesday to repair a sports hernia that curtailed his speed and production with Cleveland. The three-time Pro Bowler played in all 16 games, but he didn’t make the same kind of game-breaking plays that made him so dangerous for the New York Giants.
The team did not provide a timeline on his return because it’s the offseason. Browns running back Kareem Hunt needed approximately eight weeks to recover from a similar procedure last year.
The Browns also said receiver Jarvis Landry will not have surgery on a hip injury that slowed him during Cleveland’s 6-10 season. Landry recently underwent an MRI and consulted with a specialist. He’s been cleared to play in the Pro Bowl.
Dolphins name Gailey, Boyer coordinators
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins announced the hiring of Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator and promoted Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator.
Steve Marshall was hired as offensive line coach, Robby Brown as quarterbacks coach, Austin Clark as outside linebackers coach and Curt Kuntz as assistant defensive backs coach.
Gailey is coming out of retirement for a second stint as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator. Gailey, 67, replaces Chad O’Shea, who was fired after one season with coach Brian Flores.
Gailey worked most recently as the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2016. He was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator in 2000-01 under Dave Wannstedt.
Pro Bowl to try rules experiment
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pro Bowl is adding a new twist that could reward teams for taking a risk.
The NFL said its upcoming all-star game will feature a rule change that allows a team to keep the ball after it scores. The scoring team can retain possession at its 25-yard line and face a fourth-and-15 play. Pick up a first down, and the offense gets a new set of downs. Fail to gain 15 yards, and it’s a turnover on downs and good field position for the other conference.
The scoring team also could elect to give the opponent the ball at the opponent’s 25-yard line, much like a kickoff that results in a touchback.
The 2020 Pro Bowl also tweaked rules regarding presnap penalties.
It is no longer a a false start if a flexed, eligible receiver in a two-point stance flinches or picks up one foot as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground. He also must reset for a second before the snap. A receiver who fits this exception is not considered to be in motion.
Draft plans revealed
The NFL detailed its draft plans for April 23-25 on Las Vegas’ glittering Strip, complete with a red carpet stage on the lake in front of the Bellagio hotel with boats ferrying players and VIPs to the action.
Those efforts will center on an area of the Strip across from Caesars Palace. The main stage for the draft will be constructed beginning April 3 next to Caesars Forum. It will include a viewing zone in front of the High Roller observation wheel to watch the first-round picks on Thursday night, the second and third rounds on Friday night and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.
