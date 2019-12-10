FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday neither he nor his coaching staff has watched any video footage shot by an in-house production team now at the center of an NFL investigation for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline at a recent game.
Belichick said during a conference callhe was not involved and had no knowledge of what took place during Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game in Cleveland. Belichick said he wasn’t informed of it until Monday afternoon.
“I personally have never viewed any video footage at all, anything that those production people have done, other than what’s shown on public television or something like that,” Belichick said.
In a statement posted on Twitter and the team website Monday night, the Patriots said a three-person crew producing a web series titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as part of a feature on the scouting department. The filming took place “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the statement said.
An NFL spokesman declined comment. Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed during a news conference Monday that the league was investigating the crew’s activities.
The Patriots’ statement also said that while they were granted credentials for the crew from the Browns, “our failure to inform the Bengals and the league was an unintended oversight.” When confronted, the team said the crew “immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.”
The Patriots said the purpose of the filming was for an illustration of the work team advance scouts do while on the road. The team said it accepts responsibility for the crew’s actions.
New England was fined $250,000 and lost a first-round draft pick in 2007 for violating NFL rules against using video to steal signals in a scandal dubbed Spygate. Belichick was also fined $500,000.
Spygate fueled a distrust of the Patriots that persisted when the team was accused of illegally deflating the footballs used in the 2015 AFC championship game.
The punishment by the NFL in that case was also severe. Quarterback Tom Brady was suspended four games, and the team was fined $1 million and docked another first-round draft pick.
The Patriots (10-3) visit the Bengals (1-12) on Sunday.
Lions put wide receiver Jones on IR
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions put wide receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
The Lions also signed defensive tackle Frank Herron to their active roster from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.
Detroit has lost six straight games and nine of its past 10. Jones was a bright spot at times, catching 62 passes for 779 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 1,101 yards receiving during the 2017 season but has been limited to just 22 games since then.
The Lions have been decimated by injuries. Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel have been out, forcing the team to turn to David Blough. Detroit also lost running back Kerryon Johnson.
Elsewhere
Cardinals: Arizona placed defensive lineman Rodney Gunter on injured reserve because of a toe injury he suffered in the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gunter has played in all 13 games for the Cardinals this season, making 31 tackles and three sacks.
The Cardinals also re-signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid. Reid was released Saturday after originally signing with the team on Dec. 4. He’s in his sixth NFL season.
Salary cap: The NFL salary cap for 2020 is projected to be in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million, making it likely for the cap to have an increase of at least $10 million for the seventh consecutive year. The 2019 salary cap is at $188.2 million. If the cap tops $200 million for the first time, it will have grown by roughly 40% since 2015, when it was at $143.3 million.
