The Dallas Cowboys continued their offseason revamping Wednesday by signing former Oklahoma tight end Blake Bell and working on finalizing a deal with massive nose tackle Dontari Poe.
Poe and the Cowboys have agreed to terms but are still working out the language before the deal is complete, a source said.
The addition of Poe (6-foot-3, 346 pounds) continues a philosophy change under new coach Mike McCarthy of getting bigger inside on defense.
Former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, who left when Jason Garrett was fired as head coach and now with the Las Vegas Raiders, preferred smaller, quicker defensive linemen.
The new Cowboys defense, led by coordinator Mike Nolan, will still be a 4-3 in name but will employ multiple looks, including the 3-4.
Poe spent his first five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after being picked in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.
He played one season with the Atlanta Falcons before the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
In 11 games in 2019, Poe had 22 tackles and four sacks. He missed the last five games because of surgery to repair a torn quad.
He was available because the Panthers declined to pick up a $9.8 million option for 2020.
Bell replaces the departed Jason Witten (Las Vegas Raiders) as the primary blocker at tight end and will complement pass-catcher Blake Jarwin, who signed a four-year extension last week.
Bell has 38 catches for 424 yards in his career and caught a pass in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win against the San Francisco 49ers.
Suh stays with Tampa Bay
Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is staying with Tampa Bay, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $8 million, NFL Network reported.
Suh was part of the league’s No. 1 rushing defense in 2019.
Linebacker Onwuasor comes back to Jets on one-year deal
NEW YORK — A source with direct knowledge of the deal said the New York Jets and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
Onwuasor played his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore and was once considered the heir apparent to C.J. Mosley with the Ravens. Now, the two are teammates again in New York.
Onwuasor, 27, joins what has become a crowded linebacker list for the Jets. He’s primarily an inside linebacker, where Mosley and Avery Williamson are projected as starters. Hewitt, James Burgess, Blake Cashman are also on the roster and all three started at the position last season.
Onwuasor was signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Portland State. He worked his way into the starting lineup in his second season alongside Mosley and had a breakout year in 2018, when he had a career-high 5½ sacks and an interception.
Onwuasor has 234 tackles, 9¼ sacks and five forced fumbles in 57 career games, including 32 starts.
Vikings reach pact terms
with veterans Sharpe, Zettel
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to contract terms with wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe and defensive end Anthony Zettel, adding two fifth-year veterans at positions vacated by star players.
Sharpe played his first four NFL seasons for Tennessee, a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Massachusetts. Sharpe had a career-high four touchdown receptions last year, to go with 329 yards. As a rookie, he had 41 catches and 522 yards, both career bests. Sharpe, for now, would be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Adam Thielen after the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo.
Zettel was a sixth-round draft choice by Detroit in 2016 out of Penn State. He has since been with Cleveland, Cincinnati and San Francisco.
Elsewhere
Cardinals: Arizona agreed to terms on one-year deals with defensive lineman Trevon Coley and running back D.J. Foster. Coley provides depth on the Cardinals’ defensive line.
He played in seven games with the Indianapolis Colts last season and made 29 starts with the Cleveland Browns over two seasons in 2017 and 2018.
Foster played in six games with the Cardinals last year before being put on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Eagles: Former Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman reached a deal with Philadelphia. Robey-Coleman spent the past three seasons with Los Angeles. He played in all 16 games in 2019 and started three.
Colts: Indianapolis Colts added another piece to its defense by signing Sheldon Day.
Terms of the deal were not available.
He’s the second former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle to join the Colts since free agency opened last week. The Colts acquired All-Pro DeForest Buckner in a trade last week.
Day has played in 56 games in four seasons with Jacksonville and San Francisco. He has 53 tackles, 14 tackles for losses and six sacks.
Titans: Free agent offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo and Tennessee agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Sambrailo spent the past three seasons with Atlanta after a two-year stint with Denver.
The 6-foot-5 315-pounder has played in 57 games, including 13 starts.
Bengals: Cincinnati signed former Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims, who played in 56 games for Tennessee over the past four seasons.
Chiefs: Kansas City agreed to one-year deals with veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel and fullback Anthony Sherman.
Bears: Chicago signed former Seattle offensive lineman German Ifedi to a one-year deal.
Falcons: Atlanta singed defensive lineman Allen Bailey to a one-year, $4.5 million extension.
