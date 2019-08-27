Blood clots in lung could sideline Patriots center
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With time growing short before their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots suddenly have an unexpected hole in the middle of their offensive line following the weekend hospitalization of starting center David Andrews because of blood clots in his lung.
Andrews, 27, was released from the hospital Monday night, according to the Boston Globe.
The team has not released a statement on Andrews’ situation, nor has it confirmed his medical condition. Andrews’ hospitalization was first reported by The Athletic, hours after Patriots coach Bill Belichick‘s news conference Monday.
Belichick was not being made available to the media on Tuesday.
Andrews, a fifth-year veteran who joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Georgia, has started 57 of the 60 games he has played. After seeing limited action in 2015, he beat out starter Bryan Stork to start the 2016 season and was named a team captain in 2017 and 2018.
Andrews missed the first few days of practice in training camp this year because of an undisclosed injury, but he gradually increased his participation before playing 28 snaps at center in the Patriots’ preseason game against Carolina last Thursday.
The most likely candidates to replace Andrews are a pair of fourth-year veterans, Ted Karras and James Ferentz. Karras has played in 45 games with five starts and Ferentz in 23 games with no starts.
Broncos’ Butt might return to injured reserve
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jake Butt has had another setback in his return from a third ACL injury and might be headed back to injured reserve.
Butt played 11 snaps in Denver’s preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend in his first game action since last September and he caught a pair of passes.
He hasn’t practiced since then, however, because of pain and swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, symptoms that also sidelined him for three weeks earlier this summer.
Eagles’ Jackson suffers broken ring finger
PHILADELPHIA — DeSean Jackson broke his left ring finger at practice Tuesday, but the Eagles wide receiver said he should be ready to go when the season opens Sept. 8.
Jackson had a brace on the finger when he left the NovaCare Complex later.
The 32-year-old receiver had been healthy throughout training camp this summer.
Elsewhere
Cardinals: Arizona released veteran defensive lineman Terrell McClain and signed offensive lineman Jacob Ohnesorge. McClain, 31, has played eight NFL seasons, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons last year. He played in 13 games and had 17 tackles and a sack.
49ers: San Francisco released veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith after two seasons with the team. He played in 12 games last season, starting five.
Lions: Detroit signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving the Lions another option behind Matthew Stafford.
Perez is a former Texas A&M-Commerce standout, who was on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad for part of last season as an undrafted rookie and was with the Eagles during the offseason.
