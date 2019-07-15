ASHBURN — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has finally shed the massive brace on his right leg eight months after breaking his tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion.
Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, posted a photo Monday of him holding the ring external fixator in his hand. The team’s Twitter account reposted that picture with the message, “The brace is off! A great step for Alex in his recovery.”
Given the severity of the injury, it’s unlikely Smith plays this season and Washington selected former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins in the first round. Smith recently said he plans to play in the NFL again and is under contract through 2022.
Coach Jay Gruden said last month that Smith’s recovery “is going to be a pretty lengthy process.”
Giants suspend Moore amid assault charges
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants suspended safety Kam Moore on Monday amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious.
The alleged incident took place Thursday. Moore appeared in state Superior Court in Union County on Monday to face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.
According to a criminal complaint, the unidentified woman, who told authorities she had been dating Moore since January, stopped by his home in Linden late Thursday.
When she arrived, another woman came out of Moore’s home and the two women began to fight, according to the complaint. When the first woman fell to the ground, the complaint said, Moore stepped on her neck. When she eventually stood up, he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.
A friend took the woman to a hospital where she was treated. She gave a statement to police a few hours later.
Moore, 22, played in two games as a rookie last year for New York. Moore joined the Giants after being cut by New Orleans.
Under the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, Moore could be subject to a six-game suspension for a first-time offense.
Falcons, Jarrett reach four-year, $68M deal
The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract, with $42.5 million in guarantees.
The deal was reached shortly before the 4 p.m. deadline Monday for players with franchise tages to sign multiyear deals.
The $17 million-per-average average places Jarrett behind only Aaron Donald ($22.5 million) and Fletcher Cox ($17.1 million) among interior defensive linemen.
Gould, 49ers agree to multiyear contract
Kicker Robbie Gould agreed to a multiyear deal with the San Francisco 49ers hours ahead of the deadline for franchise-tagged players to do so.
Had Gould not come to terms, he would have played this year for a $4.97 million salary that ranked as the NFL’s highest for a kicker.
Instead, he’s landed a two-year, $10.5 million deal that is fully guaranteed, with an option of becoming a four-year, $19 million deal ($15 million guaranteed).
Gould, 36, requested a trade in April from the 49ers after two banner seasons in terms of accuracy (72 of 75 field goal attempts).
Elsewhere
Raiders: Oakland signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper.
The team made the move to add a veteran guard after news last week that projected starter Richie Incognito will be suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.
Cooper was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2013 and has played 46 games over five years with the Cardinals, Cleveland, Dallas and Washington. He played four games for Washington last season after spending the offseason with San Francisco.
Titans: Tennessee defensive lineman Derrick Morgan said he’s retiring after playing nine NFL seasons for five head coaches.
Morgan announced his decision on social media and with a post on The Players’ Tribune website. He wrote that he had a strong indication 2018 would be his final season and that he always wanted to leave the game on his own terms. Morgan said he is thankful to say he accomplished both goals.
The 16th pick overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010, Morgan spent his entire career with Tennessee. He started 106 of 118 games and had 44½ sacks playing defensive and outside linebacker.
Bengals: Left guard Clint Boling retired after eight seasons in the NFL, citing medical concerns. The club posted that he has been dealing with a blood clot.
Boling was the Bengals’ most dependable offensive lineman, playing every snap last season. He started all 16 games five times during his career, including each of the last two. Boling was a fourth-round pick in 2011.
