ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, who ripped Denver’s coaches for their play-calling in their last-minute loss at Indianapolis, won’t play next week because of a herniated disk in his neck.
Coach Vic Fangio said backup Brandon Allen will start Sunday when the Broncos (2-6) host the Cleveland Browns (2-5). Fangio said he’ll decide this week between two rookies as the backup: second-round draft pick Drew Lock, who is on IR with a right thumb injury, or undrafted QB Brett Rypien, who is on the practice squad.
Flacco said he’s been dealing with a sore neck for a while and he was getting it worked on between series Sunday.
Fangio said Flacco will be evaluated after the bye in two weeks but that he didn’t think he’d land on IR.
Jets trade Williams to Giants for picks
NEW YORK — The Big Cat is joining Big Blue.
The New York Jets traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants on Monday for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal.
Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never lived up to his lofty draft status. He has 17 career sacks, but none in seven games this season for the struggling Jets. He had one in New York’s 29-15 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday that was negated by a penalty on a teammate.
Williams, 25, is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. The fifth-rounder the Jets are receiving could become a fourth-rounder if the Giants sign Williams to a contract extension — which would appear to be a possibility given what the Giants gave up despite being 2-6. The Jets are also paying $4 million of the remaining $6 million on Williams’ contract this year.
He will provide experience on the Giants’ defensive line, where he’ll work alongside Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson and B.J. Hill. The Giants’ interior line has just six sacks, so Williams’ presence should help boost those numbers.
Williams also won’t have to wait long before facing his former team: The Jets host the Giants on Nov. 10.
In another Jets development, linebacker C.J. Mosley will miss five to six more weeks as he continues to deal with a groin injury that has sidelined him for most of the season.
Coach Adam Gase said Mosley will try to avoid surgery. Mosley went to see a specialist and was given that timeline. The team will then determine whether he can return at the end of the season.
Mosley injured his groin in the season opener against Buffalo and missed four games before returning last Monday night against New England. But he said he didn’t feel 100% during that game and sat out against Jacksonville on Sunday.
Gase also said center Ryan Kalil will also be week to week with a knee injury.
Elsewhere
Cardinals: Suddenly short on running backs, Arizona traded for help.
Arizona acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020 on Monday, giving the Cardinals (3-4-1) a healthy backfield option heading into Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers (7-0).
Drake, 25, is in his fourth season and gives the Cardinals an experienced player at the banged-up running back position.
Starter David Johnson has missed most of the past two weeks with an ankle injury and backup Chase Edmonds injured his hamstring in the team’s 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Browns: Cleveland agreed to trade linebacker Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
A fifth-round pick from Memphis in 2018, Avery played 16 games — starting five — for Cleveland last season and showed potential as an edge rusher. However, he has been active for only two games this season and general manager John Dorsey figured it was time to move the 6-foot 250-pounder, who can also play defensive end.
Vikings: Jayron Kearse returned to Minnesota on Monday following his weekend arrest on suspicion of driving while impaired and with a loaded gun and apologized to the team and fans.
Kearse, 25, was stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper in Minnesota just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The patrol said it noticed a Mercedes drive around a barricade onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 and “observed signs of alcohol impairment.”
The patrol said Kearse had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent, above Minnesota’s legal limit of 0.08 percent, and a loaded firearm in the car. The Vikings were off Sunday after playing Thursday night at home, a 19-9 win against the Washington Redskins.
