Brown returns after Mayock’s ultimatum
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to training camp with the Oakland Raiders on Monday, a day after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out.”
Brown took part in meetings in Napa before the team broke camp, a source familiar with the situation said.
Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he works to find a helmet that he’s comfortable using and that meets safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. Brown lost a grievance last week seeking to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has used throughout his career because it was too old to be certified as safe.
He had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved, but the one he submitted failed a safety test conducted by the league and union, a second source said.
Brown has yet to take part in a full practice all training camp for the Raiders, missing time because of frostbite on his feet suffered in a cryotherapy accident in France and now over the helmet issue.
Seattle WR Metcalf faces knee surgery
MINNEAPOLIS — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will have minor knee surgery in an early setback for an offense counting on the second-round draft pick.
Metcalf was held out of Sunday’s preseason game at Minnesota, and coach Pete Carroll said the rookie from Mississippi probably would have a procedure on Tuesday. The injury was discovered earlier this week, but Carroll said the team believes it will not “derail him for long.”
After taking a surprise tumble down the draft board, Metcalf landed in Seattle with the 64th overall selection. With the retirement of Doug Baldwin, there’s an opportunity for Metcalf to figure prominently in the passing game for five-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson (Collegiate).
Walton gets probation on weapons charge
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton was sentenced to six months’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge.
In addition to probation, Walton must take anger management and driving courses and must give up his firearm.
Other charges including marijuana possession and reckless driving were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a March incident in which Walton fled on foot from his rented car after police tried to pull him over. Authorities said they found a rifle and the marijuana in the car.
Walton, 22, played college football at the University of Miami and was a fourth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL draft. He signed with the Dolphins earlier this year.
Elsewhere
Bills: Buffalo reached an injury settlement and released cornerback E.J. Gaines. The move came two weeks after the fifth-year player suffered a core muscle injury during training camp. Gaines was competing for a starting job opposite Tre’Davious White.
Patriots: New England placed receiver Josh Gordon on the nonfootball injury list while he gets back into shape following his suspension.
The move came after the NFL conditionally lifted the suspension, saying Gordon could participate in team meetings, conditioning and individual workouts.
Titans: Tennessee got kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith back on the field and off the physically-unable-to-perform list after each passed physicals.
Succop had been recovering from an unspecified injury this offseason and started training camp on the PUP list. Smith went on injured reserve after hurting a knee in a win over Jacksonville last December.
Meanwhile, running back Derrick Henry returned to practice for the first time since hurting his left calf on the opening day of training camp.
Colts: Indianapolis put second-year receiver Daurice Fountain and running back D’Onta Foreman on injured reserve and waived veteran safety Derrick Kindred.
Fountain suffered a dislocated and fractured left ankle in practice Thursday.
Foreman was claimed off waivers from Houston two weeks ago and was in for seven snaps in Saturday’s loss to Cleveland.
Kindred played in 42 games and made 17 starts in three seasons with the Browns before the Colts claimed him off waivers in April.
Indy filled those spots by signing rookie safety Kai Nacua, rookie running back Marquis Young and veteran running back Charcandrick West.
