FILE — In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown (84) and teammates gather before an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Star receiver Antonio Brown is not with the Oakland Raiders four days before the season opener amid reports he could be suspended over a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock. Mayock issued a brief statement at the beginning of practice Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, saying that Brown wasn’t at the Raiders facility and won’t be practicing a day after Brown posted a letter from the GM on social media detailing nearly $54,000 in fines (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)