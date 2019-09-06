ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to the Oakland Raiders on Friday after a one-day absence and is set to play the season opener after apologizing following a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock that had put him in jeopardy of being suspended.
“I’m excited to be out here today,” Brown said after practice. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization. Enough talk now. I’m excited to be out here with my teammates and grateful for all the fans and I’m excited to be a part of the Raiders and see you guys soon.”
Brown addressed the team earlier in a meeting, a day after being sent home from the facility after a confrontation Wednesday at practice with Mayock. Brown had posted a letter earlier Wednesday from Mayock detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walk-through.
ESPN reported that the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown. Teams have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to suspend players up to four games for conduct detrimental to the team.
Coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play Monday night at home against Denver.
“Antonio is back today,” Gruden said. “We’re really excited about that and ready to move on. He’s had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things and we’re happy to have him back.”
The Raiders have been counting heavily on Brown to spark an offense that lacked playmakers a year ago. Brown had 686 catches and 9,145 yards receiving the past six seasons in Pittsburgh, the best marks ever for a receiver in a six-year span.
Even though he missed extensive time in training camp and practice on Thursday, the Raiders are still envisioning Brown having a major role in the opener against the Broncos.
“I planned on having him all along, we had as an offensive staff,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said.
Chiefs sign Hill to three-year extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $54 million contract extension Friday, locking up the playmaking wide receiver whose off-the-field issues left his future in the NFL in question just a couple months ago.
The deal includes a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees.
The length of the deal protects the Chiefs from investing too heavily in a dynamic player with a checkered past while also giving Hill, 25, the chance for another payday down the road.
Hill was barred from the Chiefs facility all offseason after audio surfaced in which his then-fiancée accused ill of hurting their 3-year-old son. It prompted an investigation by the district attorney, another by the NFL and another by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.
Local authorities were the first to clear Hill after finding no evidence to support the alleged abuse. The NFL cleared Hill the week before training camp.
CB Hughes is out
for Vikings’ opener
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will begin the 2019 season on Sunday without cornerback Mike Hughes (knee), who returned to practice this week but was limited and will not play against the Atlanta Falcons.
Receiver Stefon Diggs, who injured a hamstring at some point between the Vikings’ last open preseason practice Aug. 27 and this week, is listed as questionable. However, Diggs ran routes during practices Thursday and Friday, meaning there’s a likelihood he plays.
Tight end Tyler Conklin injured his ribs during Friday’s practice, so he is listed as questionable.
Nagy calls Bears’
woes an aberration
LAKE FOREST, Ill.— From the time quarterback Mitchell Trubisky bobbled a snap and handoff to Tarik Cohen on the first play Thursday night, the Chicago Bears struggled on offense in a 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted Friday what happened to Trubisky and the offense was an aberration. If it wasn’t, the Bears could be headed for a fall from the 12-4 record of last season.
The Bears hadn’t scored so few points since John Fox was coach in 2017. They rushed for only 46 yards and Trubisky had 11 on scrambles. Trubisky threw a critical fourth-quarter interception to former teammate Adrian Amos in double coverage in the end zone with the Bears going for the tie.
“It starts with me,” Nagy said. “I need to be better and I will be better and I’m going to demand that from myself, from our coaches and from our players.”
But the Bears’ defense worked effectively in new coordinator Chuck Pagano‘s debut.
The 10 points allowed to Green Bay tied the fewest the Packers have scored against the Bears since Rodgers became Packers quarterback. Green Bay also beat the Bears 10-3 in the 2010 regular-season finale with Rodgers at quarterback.
The game was the most viewed opener since 2016. It averaged averaged 22.7 million viewers on NBC as well as the network’s and NFL’s digital platforms. This year’s game saw a 16% increase over last year, when an average of 19.6 million watched Philadelphia defeat Atlanta.
Elsewhere
Jaguars: Jacksonville likely will be without starting left tackle Cam Robinson for its season opener — and maybe longer.
Robinson injured his right knee in practice Thursday and was listed as doubtful to play against Kansas City. It’s not the knee that sidelined Robinson for 14 games last season. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against New England in Week 2 and spent the last 11 months working his way back.
Falcons: Atlanta will be without offensive tackle Matt Gono for Sunday’s season opener at Minnesota because of a back injury. Gono was battling with rookie Kaleb McGary for the starting job at right tackle. Now, the Falcons intend to go with both McGary and Ty Sambrailo at that position.
Bills: Buffalo receiver and kickoff returner Andre Roberts was ruled out for the season opener at the New York Jets because of a quadriceps injury. Roberts was hurt in practice this week.
Titans: Long snapper Beau Brinkley agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension. Terms weren’t disclosed.
Lawsuit: Louisiana’s Supreme Court dismissed a Saints fan’s lawsuit against the NFL and game officials over the failure to call a crucial penalty against the Los Angeles Rams in a January playoff game.
Attorney Antonio LeMon had sued, alleging fraud and seeking damages over what’s come to be known as the “Nola No-Call.”
But Friday’s state Supreme Court opinion said ticket-holders have no right of action in the case.
