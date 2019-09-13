Two sources with direct knowledge of the decision, said wide receiver Antonio Brown will be eligible to play for the New England Patriots.
Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil case in Florida. He won’t go on the commissioner’s exempt list because no criminal charges have been filed. Brown has denied the allegations by his former trainer.
Players on the commissioner’s exempt list can’t play in games or practice with a team, but are still paid. The Patriots play at Miami on Sunday.
The wide receiver was acquired in a trade with Oakland this month after requesting and receiving his release from the Raiders.
Williams discounts Beckham’s claims
Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams fired back at Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday by attempting to marginalize one of most dynamic wide receivers of this generation with humor, disdain and a conviction that he doesn’t cross the line with his coaching tactics.
“Odell who?” Williams cracked before imploring people to ignore the Browns game-changing playmaker, who could make life miserable for the Jets on Monday night.
Beckham took aim at Williams’ integrity as a coach this week by claiming that he teaches players to take cheap shots and make dirty plays. The superstar pass catcher blames Williams for getting injured in a Giants-Browns preseason game in 2017.
“We don’t do that,” Williams said during a contentious nine-minute press conference with reporters Friday. “Never done it anywhere I’ve been. We don’t do anything to hurt the team. It’s the No. 1 primary thing. … You guys are cooperating and giving [Beckham] attention.”
Williams was in no mood to discuss his role in the pay-to-injure Bounty Gate scandal with the Saints that prompted a yearlong suspension from the league.
“Was that right or wrong?” Williams said. “Again, I don’t want to talk about that. Do you want to talk about Cleveland? Next!”
Skins sign Colvin,
put Guice on IR
The Washington Redskins signed defensive back Aaron Colvin, who recently was released by the Houston Texans, and placed running back Derrius Guice on injured reserve in the wake of his surgery for a torn meniscus.
Guice’s timetable for recovery is four to six weeks. The earliest he can return to the team with be for the Redskins’ Week 11 game against the New York Jets on Nov. 17.
Guice was injured in the team’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Veteran running back Adrian Peterson will return to the lineup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Colvin gives the Redskins secondary depth with Quinton Dunbar questionable and Fabian Moreau doubtful to play against Dallas.
Stand at 2 saves Bucs’ win over Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Cam Newton left the shotgun and began creeping toward the line of scrimmage, Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves knew what was coming.
The Bucs sniffed out a fourth-and-1 play from the 2-yard line with Hargreaves shoving Christian McCaffrey out of bounds with 1:22 left to preserve a 20-14 win over the Carolina Panthers and cap a terrific defensive performance on Thursday night.
Jameis Winston threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Chris Godwin had 121 yards receiving and a score and Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards, but the Bucs’ defense won this game. Tampa Bay held the Panthers without a touchdown and limited McCaffrey to 53 total yards to give coach Bruce Arians, a former Virginia Tech quarterback, his first victory with the team.
Newton finished with 324 yards passing , but was held without a touchdown for the second straight week.
Former Ravens WR Smith ends career
BALTIMORE — Former Ravens and Maryland standout Torrey Smith, one of the top wide receivers in the history of both teams, announced his retirement in a social media post Friday morning.
Smith, 30, played eight NFL seasons with the Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers, winning two Super Bowls. He spent his first four years in Baltimore after the Ravens selected the speedy Terps star in the second round of the 2011 draft.
Smith thanked the game of football for the opportunities it provided and said he plans to return to the city of Baltimore, where his “heart is and never left.”
Smith finished with at least 49 catches and 767 receiving yards in each of his four seasons with the Ravens, including a career-high 65 for 1,128 yards in 2013. He ranks sixth in franchise history in receptions (213), third in receiving yards (3,591), first in yards per catch (16.9) and second in touchdown catches (30). He entered this season third in the NFL among active receivers in yards per catch (16.1), behind only Josh Gordon and DeSean Jackson.
A high school quarterback from Colonial Beach, Smith emerged as a wide receiver at Maryland in 2009, when he had 824 receiving yards.
Elsewhere
Giants: New York may be without its top starting receivers for the home opener against Buffalo.
Coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that wideout Sterling Shepard will miss Sunday’s game with a concussion and Cody Latimer is questionable with a calf injury. Rookie receiver Darius Slayton will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury and veteran Golden Tate III is suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.
Shepard was hurt in the season-opening loss to Dallas last weekend, while Latimer injured his calf in practice Wednesday.
Bennie Fowler probably will start at one of the wide receiver spots. Latimer might be the other starter if healthy, but the role could also go to Russell Shepard, Cody Core or TJ Jones, who was re-signed earlier this week after leading the team in receptions in the preseason.
Jaguars: Fourth-year defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will miss the first game of his NFL career when Jacksonville plays at Houston on Sunday.
Coach Doug Marrone ruled Ngakoue out Friday because of a hamstring injury suffered in the opener. Ngakoue is third in franchise history with 29½ sacks.
Dolphins: One game into the season, Miami’s situation is already so dire that its game plan to defend Tom Brady calls for significant help from a player who wants to be traded. Disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has requested and received permission to seek a deal to play elsewhere. Even so, the Dolphins are counting on him Sunday against New England.
Falcons: Atlanta offensive tackle Matt Gono will miss his second consecutive game with a back injury. Gono was ruled out Friday by the Falcons (0-1), meaning rookie Kaleb McGary and Ty Sambrailo are likely to spend another week sharing time at right tackle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.