CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns didn’t pass on Kevin Stefanski a second time.
Cleveland is hiring the Vikings’ offensive coordinator to be its new coach, a source familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Stefanski agreed to accept the position a day after Minnesota was beaten 27-10 by San Francisco in the NFC playoffs. An announcement is expected Monday.
Stefanski, 37, nearly became Cleveland’s coach a year ago but finished as a runner-up when the Browns selected Freddie Kitchens, a surprise hire who was fired after a disappointing 6-10 season. Stefanski spent this past season bolstering his varied résumé running Minnesota’s offense, and the Browns made sure they didn’t let him get away again.
Stefanski, who had been with the Vikings since 2006, is Cleveland’s 10th full-time coach since the franchise’s expansion rebirth in 1999. He is the sixth coach hired by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam since he bought the team in 2012.
His selection means that no new minority candidates were hired by NFL teams this offseason. Dallas, Carolina and Washington also filled vacancies. Of the four hires, only Washington’s Ron Rivera, who previously coached Carolina, is a minority.
Stefanski will inherit a roster that includes plenty of offensive talent with quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, and running back Nick Chubb. But the Browns didn’t live up to high preseason expectations under Kitchens, who was unable to instill discipline.
Edelman arresting after jumping on car
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — New England receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.
Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said.
Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. The Patriots had no immediate comment.
Denver’s Fangio fires offensive coordinator
DENVER — The Broncos are looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons after Vic Fangio changed his mind about keeping his coaching staff intact and fired Rich Scangarello on Sunday.
Scangarello, a disciple of San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, struggled in his first gig calling plays in the NFL as the Broncos (7-9) regressed in almost every offensive category in 2019.
In his season-ending news conference, Fangio said he didn’t plan to change his staff. But he changed his mind after reviewing Denver’s dismal offense that averaged just 17.6 points.
Giants hiring Graham to direct defense
New Giants head coach Joe Judge is hiring Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same role on Judge’s inaugural staff.
Recently fired head coach Pat Shurmur, meanwhile, reportedly is expected to join the Denver staff as offensive coordinator, replacing the fired Rich Scangarello.
Graham 40, who worked as Ben McAdoo’s Giants defensive-line coach in 2016-17, is a fit for the strict tone Judge wants to set in East Rutherford, N.J.
Graham and Judge coached together on Bill Belichick’s New England staff for four seasons (2012-15). Graham worked with the defensive line and linebackers, and Judge was special teams assistant and then coordinator.
