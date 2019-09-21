Browns put LB Kirksey on injured reserve

CLEVELAND — Browns linebacker and captain Christian Kirksey was placed on injured reserve after suffering a chest injury against the Jets.

Kirskey will miss at least eight games and may need surgery.

Rookie Mack Wilson is expected to start for Kirksey, who played seven games last season because of injuries. Also, linebacker Adarius Taylor is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Elsewhere

Bears: Chicago will go into Monday night’s game in Washington with kicker Eddy Pineiro questionable on the injury report because of right knee trouble. Pineiro was hurt Friday, with coach Matt Nagy saying it happened during weight lifting. Pineiro didn’t practice Friday, but did kick on a limited basis at Saturday’s practice.

Lions: Detroit signed wide receiver Marvin Hall to the active roster from the practice squad and released receiver Chris Lacy.

Hall spent the preseason with Chicago. He appeared in 24 games with the Atlanta Falcons over the past two seasons, catching 12 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 23.7 yards on kickoff returns.

The Lions play at Philadelphia on Sunday.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— From wire reports

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription