Browns’ Randall out with concussion
Cleveland Browns starting safety Damarious Randall will miss Monday night’s game against the New York Jets with a concussion.
Randall practiced the past two days but reported to the team’s facility Saturday with concussion symptoms. He has been placed in the league’s protocol for head injuries.
Randall, 27, who is in his second season with Cleveland, missed practice earlier in the week with what coach Freddie Kitchens said was a stomach virus.
Eric Murray is listed as Randall’s backup on the depth chart and will likely replace him against the Jets.
Linebacker Adarius Taylor will miss the game with an ankle injury and rookie Mack Wilson will take his spot in the Browns’ base defense.
Meanwhile, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams have been ruled out because of injuries.
Mosley has a pulled groin and Williams is dealing with a sprained ankle. Neither practiced during the week after being hurt in the season opener against Buffalo.
Quarterback Sam Darnold had been ruled out earlier in the week as he recovers from mononucleosis. Trevor Siemian will start in his place.
Jaguars’ Bouye, Lee to miss Texans test
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting cornerback A.J. Bouye and receiver Marqise Lee at Houston on Sunday.
Coach Doug Marrone ruled out both players Saturday, downgrading their status from questionable and saying neither will make the trip to Houston. Bouye sustained a hip injury in the opener, and Lee is still recovering from a knee injury that cost him the entire 2018 season. Lee played 12 snaps last week.
Second-year pro Tre Herndon is expected to replace Bouye and make his first career start.
Elsewhere
49ers: San Francisco promoted running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the practice squad following an injury to Tevin Coleman. The Niners also waived tight end Kaden Smith to make room on the roster for Wilson.
Coleman sprained his ankle in the season opener at Tampa Bay.
Wilson played in six games last season. He ran 66 times for 266 yards and added 12 receptions for 98 yards.
