Browns’ Randall out for Steelers game
CLEVELAND — Cleveland starting safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out for the Browns’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team announced Saturday that Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh because of a coaching decision. Randall, a five-year veteran, has appeared in seven games for Cleveland this season, with two sacks. Randall missed time earlier this year because of a hamstring injury.
Cleveland also downgraded left tackle Greg Robinson to out. Robinson was placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday and did not practice this week.
Pittsburgh wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss a second straight game with a knee injury. Running back James Conner (shoulder) is doubtful.
Clowney expected to return against Seattle
RENTON, Wash. — Jadeveon Clowney is putting off surgery for now in the hope he can manage a core muscle injury and make it through the rest of the Seattle Seahawks season.
Clowney is expected to return on Monday night when Seattle hosts Minnesota in a key matchup in the NFC playoff race. Clowney is listed as questionable with the core injury that caused him to miss last week’s game at Philadelphia, but Clowney and Seattle coach Pete Carroll expect the former No. 1 overall pick to play against the Vikings.
Woman arrested
in stabbing of Pryor
PITTSBURGH — A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.
Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.
Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.
Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery.
After Pryor’s Ohio State career ended in 2011, he spent time with nine NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.
Elsewhere
Jaguars: Jacksonville activated linebacker Jake Ryan from the reserve/nonfootball injury list and waived running back Tyler Ervin.
Ryan missed the first 11 games of the season after going on the nonfootball injury list in August. He could be needed Sunday against Tampa Bay since the Jaguars placed backup linebacker Najee Goode (knee) on injured reserve and could be without starter Myles Jack (knee).
Lions: Detroit put quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve. The Lions were already without injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, and then Driskel missed Thursday’s loss to Chicago with a hamstring injury. David Blough made his NFL debut at quarterback.
