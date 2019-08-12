BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas sustained a sprained neck but avoided a more serious injury during a scary moment at training camp.
Thomas was immobilized on the field and taken by ambulance to University Hospitals.
A team spokesman said Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018, was back at the Browns’ facility Monday evening. His return to practice will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
Thomas appeared to absorb a blow to his right shoulder and head area during a play. The 6-foot-5 280-pounder stood up but then went to the ground, where he was treated by Browns medical personnel.
As his teammates and fans at camp watched somberly, Thomas was put on a backboard and carted away.
Thomas appeared in four games for the Browns last season. He’s expected to be in Cleveland’s defensive-line rotation this season.
Injuries piling up for Jets at cornerback
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have a conundrum at cornerback.
Injuries are piling up at a position that wasn’t deep to begin with, and Adam Gase is relegated to trying to put a positive spin on things.
“This is a great opportunity for a lot of guys,” Gase said Monday after an injury-filled practice. “Somebody has a chance to step up.”
Top cornerback Trumaine Johnson is the biggest name and most experienced of the Jets cornerbacks, but he is sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury suffered in practice Sunday. Johnson was being counted on to have a bounce-back season after injuries and inconsistency resulted in a down first season with New York.
But he might not take the field again for a while. He had an MRI on his hamstring, and Gase didn’t sound optimistic.
“That’s just going to be time,” Gase said. “I don’t think it’ll be months, but, I mean, we’ll see. We’re going to be week to week right now.”
On Monday, the starting cornerbacks were: Darryl Roberts, mostly a backup during his first four NFL seasons; veteran Brian Poole, whose role will be primarily as the nickel corner; and undrafted rookie Kyron Brown, who has looked promising while rising up the ever-changing depth chart.
But Brown, from Akron, left practice with a hamstring issue after chasing down Robby Anderson during drills. Arthur Maulet, who spent the last two seasons with the Saints and Colts, joined the starters on defense after Brown went out.
Raiders wideout Brown loses helmet case
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.
The arbitrator issued the ruling Monday after holding a hearing last week with Brown, representatives from the league and the players’ union.
Brown said he disagreed with the decision. He also said he looks forward to getting back on the field as soon as he is fully healthy.
Brown has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the nonfootball injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France. Brown was cleared to practice on July 28 and participated in part of two sessions but wasn’t around the team last week when he had a grievance hearing with the NFL over his helmet.
Meanwhile, cornerback Nevin Lawson was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The decision came, one week after Lawson revealed he had tested positive for Ostarine despite “never knowingly” taking the substance.
Lawson signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March after spending the past five seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was in the mix for one of the backup spots at cornerback for Oakland this season.
Elsewhere
Patriots: New England acquired tight end Eric Saubert from the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick.
Saubert, entering his third season, had five catches for 48 yards for the Falcons in 2018. He played in 16 games with one start.
He had one catch for 7 yards in the Falcons’ first two preseason games.
Saubert was a fifth-round draft pick from Drake in 2017.
Jaguars: Jacksonville removed Cam Robinson from the physically-unable-to-perform list.
He is back on the field two days after coach Doug Marrone said he didn’t believe his starting left tackle would be ready for the season opener.
Robinson went through individual drills Monday for the first time in nearly a year.
The second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2017 tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last September — during a Week 2 win against New England.
Broncos: With a rash of injuries at inside linebacker, Denver moved third-year safety Jamal Carter up this week to help out at a position that’s been thinned by injuries to Todd Davis (calf), Josey Jewell (oblique) and Joe Jones (triceps).
“Right now, it’s temporary, but if he looks good in there it will be permanent,” coach Vic Fangio said.
Carter, who spent last season on IR with a torn hamstring, jumped at the chance to play closer to the line of scrimmage.
“I’ve been wanting to play this since high school and college,” said Carter, who grew up in Miami and played 50 games for his hometown Hurricanes, all at safety.
Vikings: Minnesota hired Toronto Blue Jays executive Andrew Miller as chief operating officer.
Miller ran the Blue Jays’ business operations for four years, including capital improvements at Rogers Centre and at the team’s spring training facilities.
Before that, he spent a decade in the Cleveland Indians organization in a variety of jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.