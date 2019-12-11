Mike Evans’ final play of the 2019 season was a memorable one.
Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ standout wide receiver, will be sidelined for the final three games of the season with a right hamstring pull, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
In Tampa Bay’s 38-35 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Evans caught a 61-yard touchdown pass, but as he went into the end zone, he came up limping.
Evans, in his sixth season, registered 67 receptions for 1,157 yards an eight touchdowns. He’s ended every season with more than 1,000 yards receiving.
Pass-interference reviews to be reviewed
IRVING, Texas — Amid the concern and controversy over coaches’ challenges and video reviews of pass interference, the NFL plans a hard look at the rules adjustment instituted this season.
The change was for the 2019 season only and the 32 team owners would have to ratify it again — on a temporary or permanent basis — for it to be continued. Thus far, inconsistencies in how the penalties are being called and with decisions made after video reviews have plagued the system.
“There’s no question there’s been angst,” Rich McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons and head of the NFL’s powerful competition committee said Wednesday at the league meetings. “I’ve felt the angst. I felt the angst with our team, feel the angst of others. But it’s a new rule. It’s a big change. It’s something we haven’t done before. So I don’t want to prejudge what the outcome could be.’’
McKay and league football operations chief Troy Vincent said the subject will be “a point of discussion’’ in the offseason.
With Jones back, Giants’ QB situation unclear
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie Daniel Jones returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, creating uncertainty about the New York Giants starting quarterback this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.
Jones, who has been the Giants starter since the third week of the season, missed Monday night’s game with a sprained right ankle. He was hurt against the Packers on Dec. 1.
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning started against the Eagles and threw two touchdown passes in a 23-17 overtime loss. The 38-year-old played well in the first half, but the offense was limited to two first downs and 29 yards in the second half as New York blew a 17-3 lead.
Coach Pat Shurmur wants to see how Jones does in practice this week before deciding on a starter.
Shurmur added Jones is his No. 1 quarterback, and if he is ready, he will play.
Elsewhere
Jets: New York will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore without some of its key playmakers.
Running back Bilal Powell (sprained ankle), tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle), cornerback Brian Poole (concussion) and offensive linemen Chuma Edoga (knee) were all ruled out Wednesday for the game Thursday night because of injuries.
Star safety Jamal Adams is doubtful and also unlikely to play because of a sprained ankle that kept him out of New York’s win over Miami last Sunday — the first game he missed in his three-year NFL career.
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (neck) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) are doubtful and unlikely to play.
Jaguars: Jacksonville claimed veteran linebacker Preston Brown off waivers from Oakland and placed rookie linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve.
Brown has spent time with the Raiders, Cincinnati and Buffalo. He was a third-round draft pick in 2014 and played his rookie year under current Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.
