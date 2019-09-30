Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended Monday for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle that is the most severe punishment in NFL history for an on-field infraction.
Burfict will miss the final 12 games of the season and any playoff games for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.” He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the league’s player safety rules.
Burfict has the right under the collective bargaining agreement to appeal the punishment in the next three days. He had one of his previous suspensions reduced from five games to three games on an appeal in 2017.
It’s that history that led to the most severe punishment the NFL has handed out when it comes to player safety, topping the five games Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth got in 2006 for kicking and stomping on Cowboys center Andre Gurode’s face, leading to 30 stitches.
Burfict had served two three-game suspensions already in his career and had been warned about severe punishment for future infractions.
The suspension is without pay, costing Burfict more than $1.1 million in salary and per-game active roster bonuses.
Burfict was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the Raiders’ game against the Colts on Sunday after a blow to Doyle’s head early in the second quarter.
“I just got tackled,” Doyle said after the game. “I’m sure it looked worse than it was. I didn’t really feel anything from it. My helmet protected me.”
Burfict during his time in Cincinnati was repeatedly suspended by the NFL for egregious hits and violating its policy on performance-enhancers. He was fined regularly for hits that crossed the line, most notably the one to Antonio Brown‘s head that helped the Steelers rally for an 18-16 playoff win in the 2015 season. That led to a three-game suspension to start the 2016 season.
Burfict then was penalized for a blind-side block against Kansas City fullback Anthony Sherman in the 2017 preseason that led to a five-game suspension that was later reduced to three games.
Burfict was also fined $112,000 last season for hits on Brown and James Conner in a game against Pittsburgh.
Trubisky likely out, won’t need surgery
CHICAGO — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder and slightly torn labrum against the Vikings, ESPN reported, citing an anonymous source. Trubisky reportedly is unlikely to play against the Raiders but does not need surgery.
Bears coach Matt Nagy would not confirm any of that at his news conference Monday. But he said Sunday he didn’t believe the injury was season-ending.
The Bears are off the week following the Raiders game, so Trubisky could have three weeks to recover before the Bears play the Saints on Oct. 20. If Trubisky were to play in that game, he would have to be cleared to practice the preceding Wednesday.
The injury happened on the Bears’ sixth play of the game against the Vikings. On third-and-4 at the Bears’ 43 in the first quarter, Trubisky rolled awkwardly onto his left arm during a sack. He immediately went to the medical tent and then the locker room before returning the sideline wearing a sling as quarterback Chase Daniel led the Bears to a 16-6 victory.
Denver loses LB Chubb for rest of season
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver linebacker Bradley Chubb, the fifth overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, has a torn ACL and is done for the season.
Chubb was injured in the Broncos’ 26-24 loss to Jacksonville although he finished the game and forced a fumble on the last series. The ball bounced right back to quarterback Gardner Minshew, who then drove the Jaguars for the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Chubb had 12½ sacks last season and one Sunday.
Coach Vic Fangio said Chubb awoke Monday in pain and went for an MRI and was surprised at the seriousness of his injury.
Giants’ Connelly suffers torn ACL
Rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly tore his right ACL in Sunday’s game against Washington and will miss the rest of the season, the New York Giants said. An MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis of the tear and he will require surgery.
The injury leaves the Giants somewhat short-handed at inside linebacker. Veteran starter Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) both missed Sunday’s game. Coach Pat Shurmur said they are “much closer” to playing this week than they were last week. The only two healthy players at the position are David Mayo and Nate Stupar.
Elsewhere
Falcons: Atlanta bolstered its safety position by acquiring Johnathan Cyprien from Philadelphia in a trade that sent linebacker Duke Riley to the Eagles.
The teams also swapped 2020 draft picks. The Falcons sent a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia and acquired a seventh-rounder.
The trade comes one week after the Falcons lost strong safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon.
Cyprien, 29, had only one tackle for the Eagles this season. He started a combined 70 games in his first five NFL seasons, including four with Jacksonville. He started 10 games for Tennessee in 2017 and missed the 2018 season with a knee injury.
Riley was a backup in Atlanta’s first four games this season. He started a combined 16 games his first two seasons.
Packers: Star receiver Davante Adams is day to day with an injured toe as Green Bay prepares to play at Dallas this weekend.
Adams was injured during the fourth quarter Thursday night against Philadelphia. After being held to four catches in two of the team’s first three games, Adams had 10 catches against the Eagles. His 180 yards set a career high and are almost as many as Green Bay’s second-leading receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, has in the first four games combined (217).
Jets: Sam Darnold can finally start throwing footballs again. When the New York Jets quarterback will be able to do so in a game remains uncertain.
Darnold was cleared Monday for noncontact activities, but he can’t yet lift weights and declined to say whether the swelling of his spleen — a serious symptom of mononucleosis — has dissipated.
Darnold, linebackers C.J. Mosley (groin) and Jordan Jenkins (calf) and wide receiver Josh Bellamy (shoulder) all appear likely to miss the Jets’ game Sunday at Philadelphia, although rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) could be back.
The uncertainty over Darnold’s health means Luke Falk could make his second straight start.
Cardinals: Arizona (0-3-1) released starting safety D.J. Swearinger after a disappointing start to the season.
The seven-year veteran played in all four games this year and was fourth on the team with 28 tackles. The 28-year-old has also played for Houston, Tampa Bay and Washington during his career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.