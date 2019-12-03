CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday.
Rivera had been the Panthers’ coach since 2011, accumulating a 76-63-1 regular-season record, the most wins in franchise history, and 3-4 postseason record. This season, the Panthers are 5-7 and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak after losing Sunday’s game to the Washington Redskins. Secondary coach Perry Fewell will take over as interim head coach.
Quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will take over as offensive coordinator and Norv Turner will shift to special assistant to head coach.
“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” team owner David Tepper said. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”
Rivera, 57, was known as a defensive guru, beginning in his playing days for the Bears and later as a coordinator with Chicago and San Diego.
Defense had often been a staple for his Carolina teams, but this season, it has been one of the Panthers’ many flaws, especially against the run. In Sunday’s loss, Carolina allowed 248 rushing yards (8.3 yards per carry), with was the fifth-worst performance in team history. Broncos put Wolfe on IR
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Derek Wolfe’s career year is finished, and his eight-season stay in Denver might be over, too.
The Broncos placed Wolfe on injured reserve Tuesday, 48 hours after the defensive end dislocated his left elbow in a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
That ended his most productive season, which featured a career-best seven sacks, one more than he had his rookie year in 2012. Two of those came Sunday when he sacked Philip Rivers before he was injured late in the fourth quarter.
Wolfe collided with teammate Mike Purcell while covering Chargers running back Melvin Gordon on a fourth-and-1 pitch from the Los Angeles 34. That play didn’t count because of a false-start penalty.
Wolfe, will become an unrestricted free agent in March. Wolfe started all 107 regular-season games and five playoff games since the Broncos chose him 36th overall in the 2012 NFL draft out of the University of Cincinnati.
Steelers stick with Hodges at quarterback
PITTSBURGH — It’s still Duck season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his second straight start on Sunday when the Steelers (7-5) visit the Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1). Tomlin named Hodges the starter over Mason Rudolph before last week’s meeting with Cleveland but stressed he was not committing to anything beyond the game against the Browns.
Hodges responded by completing 14 of 21 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 20-13 victory that kept Pittsburgh in the playoff chase with a month to go. Hodges, 23, is the first undrafted rookie free agent to win his first two NFL starts since Ed Ruppert did it as a replacement player for the Washington Redskins during the 1987 players’ strike.
Pittsburgh is 3-1 in games Hodges has appeared. He led the Steelers to a 24-17 win on the road at the Chargers on Oct. 13 while filling in for an injured Rudolph.
Elsewhere
Dolphins: Running back Kalen Ballage‘s unproductive season ended Tuesday when he was placed on injured reserve by Miami.
Ballage hurt his left leg in Sunday’s victory over Philadelphia.
The second-year pro finished the season with 135 yards in 74 carries. His 1.8-yard average is the worst by a running back with at least 70 carries since Phil Sarboe had a 1.2-yard average for two teams in 1936.
The Dolphins were awarded running back Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona and receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland. They waived safety Montre Hartage.
Rams: Kick returner JoJo Natson was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Natson is averaging 22.2 yards per kickoff return and 7.8 yards per punt return this season. He injured his hamstring last weekend at Arizona.
Rookie running back Darrell Henderson is likely to be the Rams’ top kickoff returner after doing the job for three years in college at Memphis. Receiver Nsimba Webster could be L.A.’s new punt returner.
Titans: Tennessee claimed cornerback Tramaine Brock off waivers from Arizona and waived center Hroniss Grasu.
Adding Brock should boost the depth of a Titans secondary that has been hit hard by injuries.
Cornerback Adoree Jackson hurt his leg in a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Cornerback LeShaun Sims missed the Colts game with an ankle injury.
Browns: Cleveland released defensive end Chris Smith. Smith spent the past two seasons with Cleveland. He did not play in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line with Myles Garrett out due to an indefinite suspension.
