Chiefs pick up LB Suggs off waivers from Cardinals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers on Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier against the Denver Broncos.
Suggs, 37, spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending most of this past season with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 5½ sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick’s total to 138 sacks for his career.
He needs two more sacks to pass Jason Taylor for seventh most since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
Saints add Jenkins
The New Orleans Saints claimed Janoris Jenkins off waivers on Monday after the Giants cut the veteran cornerback on Friday.
Jenkins, 31, rejoins former Giants teammate Eli Apple in New Orleans. He may even end up replacing the young corner in the Saints’ starting lineup.
The Giants released Jenkins because of his second use of the word “retard” on Twitter and his refusal to apologize.
Falcons lose McKinley
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley is out for the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury.
Coach Dan Quinn said McKinley will go on season-ending injured reserve after leaving Atlanta’s upset win at San Francisco midway through the first quarter. He did not return to the game.
McKinley, the 26th overall draft pick of 2017, was injured as he chased down San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert toward the sideline.
McKinley has 3½ sacks this year and 16½ in his career. He has started 21 of 45 games.
Gordon suspended again
RENTON, Wash. — The NFL indefinitely suspended Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon for violating league policies on performance enhancers.
Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance- abuse policy.
A 2012 second-round draft pick by Cleveland, Gordon was also suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for a substance-abuse policy violation but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was voted to the All-Pro team.
He has been in and out of the league since, was released by New England earlier this season and signed with Seattle in November. Panthers plan to start Grier CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers plan to make a quarterback change on Sunday, starting rookie Will Grier in the team’s Week 16 game at Indianapolis instead of the struggling Kyle Allen, according to a source.
Grier will be making his first NFL start and taking his first regular-season snaps.
Arbitrator rules against Jaguars’ Coughlin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tom Coughlin tried to fine former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler more than $700,000 for missing “mandatory” appointments with a team trainer or physician.
It was just one example of how Coughlin has run roughshod over players since his return to Jacksonville, according to the players’ union.
The NFLPA filed a grievance on behalf of Fowler and other Jaguars players, challenging the club’s right to discipline players in those circumstances. An arbitrator recently ruled in favor of the NFLPA, negating the fines levied by Jacksonville in 2018.
The arbitrator affirmed that the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement does not allow teams to require rehabilitation or medical appointments be held at team facilities during the offseason.
Coughlin and the Jaguars allegedly tried to require injured players to rehab at the facility. When players failed to attend the sessions, the club disciplined them.
Fowler, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in October 2018, was fined 25 times for missing those appointments.
Elsewhere
Eagles: Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) is day to day as are Nelson Agholor (knee), Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Derek Barnett (anle).
Lions: Detroit placed defensive tackle Mike Daniels (arm) on injured reserve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.