KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LeSean McCoy is going from a rebuilding franchise in Buffalo to a Super Bowl contender in Kansas City, and he’s reuniting with his friend and former coach Andy Reid, too.
The Chiefs and the two-time All-Pro running back have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
McCoy would become the top backup to Damien Williams, likely siphoning carries from rookie Darwin Thompson and backup Darrell Williams. The Chiefs traded the other veteran running back who was expected to earn carries, Carlos Hyde, after he failed to impress during training camp and the preseason.
McCoy, 31, spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, four of them under Reid, before spending the past four seasons with the Bills. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was released on Saturday, when general manager Brandon Beane cited the emergence of rookie Devin Singletary likely leading to a diminished role for a running back who for years has been a “bell-cow back.”
In 10 seasons, McCoy has run for more than 10,600 yards, placing him 25th on the career list and fourth among active players. Some of his best seasons came under Reid, including the 2011 season in which he ran for 1,309 yards and 17 TDs .
Bears give Whitehair five-year extension
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago signed Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cody Whitehair to a five-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
ESPN reported that the deal was worth $52.5 million and includes $27.5 million guaranteed.
Whitehair was in the last season of his four-year rookie contract. The second-round draft pick out of Kansas State in 2016 has started all 48 regular-season games since entering the league. He has started primarily at center but will switch this season to left guard.
Chargers suspend talks with Gordon
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers do not intend to extend running back Melvin Gordon‘s contract until after the season.
General manager Tom Telesco said the team has suspended contract talks with the regular season one week away. Gordon is on the team’s did-not-report list after holding out during training camp and the preseason.
Gordon — who would be going into his fifth season — has gained more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons.
Dolphins trade Alonso to Saints for Biegel
MIAMI — Linebacker Kiko Alonso was traded by Miami to New Orleans for linebacker Vince Biegel. Alonso started all but two games for the Dolphins in 2016-18 and made 125 tackles last year. Biegel, a third-year pro, played in 14 games as a reserve for the Saints in 2018.
Skins add Smallwood and drop Marshall
Washington claimed running back Wendell Smallwood off waivers and released running back Byron Marshall. Smallwood has 850 yards rushing in three years, averaging 4 yards per carry. He has averaged 25.8 yards on 13 career kick returns. He’ll be the Redskins’ fourth running back.
The Redskins signed nine players to their practice squad and placed two — running back Shaun Wilson and linebacker Jordan Brailford — on injured reserve. Both are eligible to return this season. The nine signed were: receiver Cam Sims, tight end J.P. Holtz, defensive end Ryan Bee, cornerback Adonis Alexander (Virginia Tech), receiver Jehu Chesson, safety Jeremy Reaves, running back Craig Reynolds, linebacker Darrell Williams and offensive tackle Timon Parris.
Jets waive Dortch
NEW YORK — After making the New York Jets’ 53-man roster on Saturday, former Highland Springs and Wake Forest standout Greg Dortch was waived on Sunday.
The wide receiver and punt returner was let go as the Jets added a kicker who struggled this summer.
Kaare Vedvik was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, replacing Taylor Bertolet, who was waived.
The Jets also claimed wide receiver Braxton Berrios from New England, defensive end John Franklin-Myers from the Los Angeles Rams and defensive back Bennett Jackson from Baltimore.
Besides Dortch, the Jets waived safety Doug Middleton and released linebacker Albert McClellan.
Vedvik, 25, was acquired by Minnesota last month from Baltimore and missed three of four field goal tries while punting five times for an average of 45.2 yards for the Vikings. He was released by Minnesota on Saturday.
Elsewhere
Jaguars: Jacksonville placed veteran running back Alfred Blue on injured reserve more than two weeks after he hurt his left ankle in a preseason game.
The team also released defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end Ben Koyack and long snapper Matt Overton. The moves came after Jacksonville was awarded Baltimore running back Tyler Ervin, New Orleans running back Devine Ozigbo, Cleveland tight end Seth DeValve and Baltimore long snapper Matt Orzech off waivers.
Broncos: Denver was awarded four players off waivers, including quarterback Brandon Allen from the Los Angeles Rams, who will serve as Joe Flacco‘s backup with rookie Drew Lock out with a sprained right thumb. Also awarded to Denver were tight end Andrew Beck from New England, center Corey Levin from Tennessee and receiver/returner Diontae Spencer from Pittsburgh.
Bills: Buffalo put tight end Jason Croom on injured reserve and intend to re-sign safety Kurt Coleman to take his place on the roster. Croom has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp and the preseason. He played in 15 games for the Bills in 2018.
Colts: Indianapolis signed quarterback Phillip Walker to the practice squad and claimed cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers from Buffalo. Walker spent most of the past two seasons on Indy’s practice squad.
