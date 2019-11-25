INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Tight end Ross Travis was signed to replace Ebron.
The move comes days after top receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the lineup and at a time when Indy’s offense has struggled. Ebron had 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in his second season with the Colts (6-5). He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season and can become a free agent after the season.
Bengals switch back to Dalton at QB
CINCINNATI — With the season slipping away and still no win to show for it, the Bengals are going back to Andy Dalton at quarterback.
Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Dalton would finish the season, ending a three-week experiment with rookie Ryan Finley running the offense. Finley completed only 47 percent of his passes during three starts, and the offense failed to score more than 13 points in any game.
The move came a day after a 16-10 loss to the Steelers in which Finley fumbled twice.
The Bengals (0-11) are the NFL’s only winless team as they get ready to host the Jets (4-7), who have won three straight.
Giants’ Peppers, Tate are sidelined
Two key New York Giants starters sustained serious injuries on Sunday: safety Jabrill Peppers (transverse process fracture) and wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion).
Peppers’ injury refers to a fractured bone connected to the vertebrae that protect the spinal cord.
Coach Pat Shurmur expressed hope Peppers might be able to play again this season “relative to pain tolerance.” That would seem to indicate the injury will not require surgery.
Tate, meanwhile, was diagnosed with his second concussion of the year, including a preseason concussion also incurred against the Bears.
The Giants described exactly when Sunday’s concussion happened: “The cause of Golden’s concussion is the way he landed on the touchdown reception.”
Tate went into the medical tent in the first quarter after taking a huge hit on his first punt return. He missed one offensive series before returning to the game. He caught that 23-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones late, landing hard and looking shaken up, but still played on the Giants’ next and last drive of the game.
Now he’s out for an indefinite period.
Injury woes continue for Miami receivers
DAVIE, Fla. — Jakeem Grant‘s 2019 season was great for 14 seconds.
That’s how long it took the Miami Dolphins receiver to return a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
Otherwise, this year has been an injury-hampered disappointment for Grant. The same is the case with teammate Albert Wilson, and the two explosive wideouts are hurt again.
Grant injured his ankle during Sunday’s 41-24 loss at Cleveland and wore a boot after the game, while Wilson was sidelined by a rib injury.
On Monday, coach Brian Flores said it was too early to say whether either receiver will play again this season, much less Sunday against Philadelphia.
Wilson was having a breakout year in 2018 when he suffered a serious, season-ending hip injury. A year later, he still doesn’t appear fully recovered.
Brooks confirms anxiety issue
Brandon Brooks confirmed a Philadelphia Inquirer report that he left the Eagles’ 17-9 loss Sunday to the Seahawks early because of symptoms related to anxiety.
The Pro Bowl guard had previously missed two games with the Eagles because of his condition. But that had been three seasons ago. He seemingly had overcome his anxiety enough to become one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen.
But Brooks, 30, revealed Monday morning that his anxiety had caused him to leave Sunday after just a series or two.
“I woke up, and did my typical routine of morning vomiting,” Brooks said. “It didn’t go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted. The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive.
“The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field.”
The Eagles initially said that Brooks left early because of an illness. Coach Doug Pederson said after the game, when asked if the guard’s absence had anything to do with anxiety, that he had yet to meet with the team’s medical staff. He confirmed Monday morning, however, during his regularly scheduled interview with 94.1-WIP, that Brooks’ departure was connected to his condition.
“We’re here to support him. We love him,” Pederson said.
Panthers may eye other kickers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joey Slye has been put on notice in Carolina.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team is considering bringing in other kickers this week for tryouts after Slye, a former Virginia Tech kicker, missed two extra point tries and a go-ahead 28-yard field goal attempt with 1:56 left in a 34-31 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Slye started the season well, making 10 of his first 11 kicks — including five from beyond 50 yards — to earn NFC special teams player of the month honors. But he’s struggled since, hitting 9 of 15 field goal attempts and missing four extra point tries.
