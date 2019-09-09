INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said Monday receiver Devin Funchess will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery on a broken collarbone.
Funchess was injured during Sunday’s 30-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers while diving to catch a pass in the end zone in the final minute of regulation. T.Y. Hilton later scored and Marlon Mack added a 2-point conversion run to send the game to overtime.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Michigan product signed a one-year contract with Indy in March. Reich expects Funchess to return later this season, noting he was starting to develop chemistry with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Funchess spent his first four seasons in Carolina after the Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft.
Ravens CB Smith to miss several weeks
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss several weeks after spraining his knee in Sunday’s game against Miami.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Smith has a Grade 2 sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 59-10 victory over the Dolphins.
Harbaugh said Smith, 31, will miss “multiple weeks.” But he noted that the injury is “not a season-ender by any stretch.”
Falcons’ Lindstrom suffers broken foot
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons rookie guard Chris Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall draft pick, has a broken foot and will spend the next eight weeks on injured reserve.
Lindstrom, a former Boston College standout who quickly won the right guard job in spring, was hurt in Sunday’s season-opening loss at Minnesota.
Lindstrom will undergo surgery this week and is eligible to return to game action in Week 10 at New Orleans.
Coach Dan Quinn said Jamon Brown likely will start at right guard with Wes Schweitzer providing depth. Brown, who signed an $18.75 million, three-year contract in free agency, lost the left guard job to James Carpenter last week.
The Falcons signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to take Lindstrom’s spot on the roster. Wetzel was released by Atlanta in the final wave of preseason cuts.
Injury to Eagles DT called ‘significant’
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles’ good preseason injury luck didn’t quite see them through Sunday’s season-opening 32-17 victory over Washington.
Starting defensive tackle Malik Jackson rode a cart to the locker room late in the fourth quarter, and afterward Jackson was seen wearing a protective boot. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jackson suffered “a significant injury” that will require some time to heal. Pederson said a decision on whether to place Jackson on injured reserve and sign another defensive lineman will hinge on test results that weren’t available when Pederson held his day-after news conference at noon Monday.
Jackson, 29, was the Eagles’ most heralded defensive free agent signing, getting $30 million over three years, with $17 million guaranteed. The team had been looking forward to teaming him with All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, to keep Cox from being double-teamed so much.
Jackson’s injury is to his lower leg or foot, but the Eagles have not given specifics.
Beckham’s watch is barred on field
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham‘s football fashion taste clashed with the NFL’s.
The league told the Cleveland Browns on Monday that their star receiver can no longer wear a watch on the field after he sported an expensive one during Sunday’s season opener against Tennessee.
Beckham wore an orange Richard Mille-designed watch — which retails for more than $250,000 — during the Browns’ 43-13 loss to Tennessee.
League spokesman Michael Signora said while there are no rules prohibiting jewelry, there is a policy “prohibiting hard objects.”
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he was not aware that Beckham wore the lavish time piece. Kitchens also said the team will abide the rules.
Beckham, who came to Cleveland in a blockbuster offseason trade from the New York Giants, caught seven passes for 71 yards in his first action for the Browns.
High ankle sprain shelves 49ers’ Coleman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The San Francisco 49ers are expecting to be without starting running back Tevin Coleman after sustaining a high ankle sprain on the first play of the season against Tampa Bay, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.
“So pretty sure he’s not going to be around this week and we’ll take it week to week after that,” Shanahan said.
San Francisco (1-0) is likely to promote preseason rushing leader Jeff Wilson Jr. from the practice squad this week before playing the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on Sunday. Coleman had an MRI on Monday as the team traveled to Youngstown, Ohio, where the 49ers will practice before the short jaunt to Cincinnati rather than take two cross-country flights.
Coleman sustained the injury while getting tackled for a 1-yard gain on San Francisco’s first play from scrimmage in a 31-17 victory in Tampa Bay. He stayed in throughout the first half and finished with 23 yards on six attempts for a 3.8-yard average. He tried to continue playing but was ruled out after running to the locker room at halftime. Shanahan said Coleman isn’t expected to go on injured reserve.
Elsewhere
Jaguars: Jacksonville acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving the Jaguars a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.
The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017.
He has played in five career NFL games, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards and an interception.
He will back up rookie Gardner Minshew, who completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two TDs and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday.
Foles broke his left clavicle on the team’s 10th offensive play of the season.
Raiders: Oakland brought back undrafted rookie receiver Keelan Doss to fill the spot on the roster created after Antonio Brown’s release.
Doss was signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad on Monday, just hours before the Raiders played their season opener against Denver.
Patriots: New England waived safety Obi Melifonwu and released tight end Lance Kendricks. Melifonwu, a 2017 second-round pick by the Raiders, signed a two-year deal with New England in 2018 after the Raiders cut him. He appeared in three games for the Patriots. Kendricks signed with the Patriots in July but was suspended by the NFL for the opening game for violating the policy on substance abuse.
