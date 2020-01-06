The Dallas Cowboys didn’t take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce they were moving on from Jason Garrett.
McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago as Green Bay’s coach, has agreed to become the ninth coach in team history, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
McCarthy interviewed over the weekend before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Garrett wouldn’t return after 9½ seasons.
Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract expires next week.
Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in his 13 years under McCarthy. The 56-year-old was out of football this season after getting fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018.
McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.
Dallas hasn’t been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs six times in Garrett’s nine full seasons.
McCarthy also interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants. He went 125-77-2 in the regular season with the Packers and 10-8 in the playoffs. The Cowboys have just three playoff wins since their last championship.
With two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, McCarthy reached the playoffs eight straight years (2009-16), beating the Garrett-led Cowboys twice in that stretch.
The Cowboys believe they have their next franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, who was the 2016 NFL offensive rookie of the year after replacing the injured Tony Romo and never relinquishing the starting job.
Prescott, whose rookie contract is expiring, and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott have made the playoffs twice in four seasons and got their first playoff victory in 2018 after losing their postseason debut to Rodgers and McCarthy with Dallas as the NFC’s top seed in 2016.
McCarthy was fired after an embarrassing loss at Lambeau Field to Arizona, a defeat that all but sealed a second straight year without a postseason trip for the Packers.
Rams fire Phillips
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was fired Monday by the Los Angeles Rams after three winning seasons.
The 72-year-old said he wants to stay in coaching.
Phillips teamed up on the Rams in 2017 with Sean McVay, who became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. Phillips provided leadership and veteran perspective to McVay while running a defense that backstopped the Rams to 33 regular-season victories, two NFC West titles and two playoff berths in three seasons.
The Rams won the NFC championship last season, and Phillips’ defense held New England to 13 points in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. But McVay’s offense scored only 3 points against the Patriots, and its fall from the league’s elite continued this season.
Phillips’ defense remained largely solid this season, as it had been for his entire tenure in Los Angeles. Led by Aaron Donald, the Rams finished near the middle of the league this season in points and yards allowed, but the defense’s bad games were glaring debacles that inflated the statistics of an otherwise above-average unit.
Phillips has coached in the NFL during every season but one since 1976, working for 11 franchises. He was a head coach at Denver, Buffalo, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta and Houston.
Playoffs get ratings rise in opening week
LOS ANGELES — The NFL first-round playoff games were the most watched opening weekend in four years.
The four games averaged 30.5 million viewers, which was a 7% increase over last season, boosted by one-score finishes, including a pair that went into overtime.
Seattle’s 17-9 victory over Philadelphia on NBC — which was the final game of the weekend — drew the most viewers as it averaged 35.8 million, according to Nielsen and Abode Analytics. That also makes it television’s most-watched show since last year’s Super Bowl.
