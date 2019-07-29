FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets hope Jamison Crowder’s solid start to training camp doesn’t come to an abrupt halt.
The wide receiver left practice Monday with a foot injury and coach Adam Gase said Crowder would have an MRI to determine the nature and severity.
Crowder was hurt late in practice Monday after having a good day to that point. The receiver walked with a bit of a limp to the sideline, where his left foot was examined by trainers. After a few minutes, Crowder took off both shoes and walked inside the facility.
Crowder signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with Washington.
Crowder is expected to be New York’s primary slot receiver alongside Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa, giving the Jets a starting pass-catching trio with different skill sets and presenting a challenge for defenses.
The Jets are dealing with a handful of other injured players. Cornerbacks Jeremy Clark and Montrel Meander hurt hamstrings during practice. Tight end Ryan Griffin (throat ailment), wide receiver Jeff Smith (hamstring), linebacker Jeff Allison (shoulder) and tight end Daniel Brown (hamstring) were also sidelined.
Goodell, officials face depositions in no-call case
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has ordered that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about an infamous “no-call” during January’s NFC title game.
Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game, said he and league attorneys will pick an agreeable date for depositions in New Orleans — barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.
LeMon’s lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages — to be donated to charity — over the failure to flag a blatant pass interference and roughness penalty against the Los Angeles Rams. The no-call came at a crucial point in the game against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.
In another Saints development, the team released veteran wide receiver Cameron Meredith, who has struggled to work his way back from a major knee injury in 2017.
As recently as 2016, Meredith led the Chicago Bears in receiving, with 66 catches for 888 yards.
He became a restricted free agent after his 2017 season was wiped out by torn ligaments in his left knee and signed a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet from the Saints that Chicago declined to match.
After cutting Meredith, New Orleans added veteran offensive lineman Patrick Omameh.
The 6-foot-4, 327-pound Omameh has played six seasons with four teams: Tampa Bay, Chicago, Jacksonville and the New York Giants. He has started 56 games and played primarily at guard.
Testaverde 2.0 signs with Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde, whose father, Vinny, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft and is still the club’s career passing leader.
The younger Testaverde played his final college season at Albany, where he transferred after playing at Texas Tech as a true freshman and spending two years at his father’s alma mater, Miami.
Vinny Testaverde won the Heisman Trophy at Miami in 1986 and spent six seasons with the Bucs (1987-1992), throwing for 14,820 yards. He also played for the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers during a 21-year career, finishing with 46,233 yards passing.
Vincent Testaverde started eight games at Albany, throwing for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns. He participated in the Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp this offseason and will compete for a job behind Jameis Winston, who is less than 200 yards shy of breaking Vinny Testaverde’s franchise passing record.
In other moves Monday, the Bucs placed tight end Troy Niklas (leg) on injured reserve and activated inside linebacker Jack Cichy (knee) from the physically-unable-to-perform list.
Chiefs’ Reaser tears Achilles tendon
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser, who emerged as one of the stars of the brief Alliance of American Football, hurt his Achilles tendon during practice Monday and could miss the season.
Reaser was fourth on the depth chart behind Kendall Fuller (Virginia Tech), Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward, but the cousin of late Redskins defensive back Sean Taylor was likely to make the team.
In other injury news from the Chiefs’ first padded practice, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz left early when his back locked up and wide receiver Gehrig Dieter departed practice with back spasms.
Running back Damien Williams and safety Jordan Lucas remained sidelined by hamstring injuries, while Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Breeland could return soon after having stitches for a lacerated thumb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.