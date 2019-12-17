FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith on Tuesday to bolster a depleted linebacker group that lost rookie Luke Gifford to a broken arm.
Gifford was injured in the first half of a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Gifford, who missed the early part of the season after breaking an ankle in a preseason game, was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
The Cowboys already have been without second-year linebacker Leighton Vander Esch because of a neck injury. It’s unclear whether he will play again this season. Veteran Joe Thomas injured a knee against the Rams.
Smith was the MVP of the 2014 Super Bowl with Seattle, returning an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and recovering a fumble in the Seahawks’ 43-8 rout of Denver.
Smith, 30, was never a full-time starter in Seattle before starting 30 of 31 games in two seasons with Oakland.
Lions are sticking with Quinn, Patricia
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions are retaining general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia for the 2020 season.
The team made the announcement Tuesday, ending speculation about the franchise’s plans with Quinn and Patricia.
Detroit hired both away from New England in hopes of replicating the Patriots’ formula for success, and it has not worked out yet for the Lions.
Quinn was hired in 2016 and Detroit was 9-7 in the regular season for two straight years under Jim Caldwell. Quinn fired Caldwell and hired Patricia after the 2017 season because he wanted a coach who could take the team to another level.
Patricia has done that, but the direction has been down. The first-time head coach is 9-20-1 over nearly two seasons. Detroit (3-10-1) has lost seven in a row. Scherff, Way, Wilson are Pro Bowl picks Guard Brandon Scherff and punter Tress Way represent the Washington Redskins on the Pro Bowl rosters announced Tuesday.
Seattle’s Russell Wilson, a former Collegiate star, was chosen as an NFC quarterback.
Twelve Baltimore Ravens, including second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, and seven New Orleans Saints, highlighted by league-leading receiver Michael Thomas, made the Pro Bowl.
Baltimore tied the record for Pro Bowl players set by Miami in 1973.
The game will be played in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 26
Joining Jackson from the Ravens, who at 12-2 have the league’s best record, are tight end Mark Andrews, long snapper Morgan Cox, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Matthew Judon, fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker and guard Marshal Yanda.
Elsewhere
Broncos: The NFL suspended Denver safety Kareem Jackson for the final two regular-season games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Jackson was arrested Sept. 19 for driving under the influence.
The Broncos said Jackson informed the team of his DUI arrest and that it was reported to the NFL.
Giants: New York placed tight end Evan Engram on injured reserve, ending another injury-filled season.
In making the move, the Giants said wide receiver David Sills had been signed off the practice squad.
Engram missed the previous five games with a foot injury. He finished the season with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns.
Dolphins: Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was placed on injured reserve by Miami with a hamstring injury that will force him to miss the season’s final two games.
Linebacker Calvin Munson was signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad to take McMillan’s roster spot.
Titans: Tennessee waived kicker Ryan Santoso, who had been working as the team’s kickoff specialist.
Santoso had signed with the Titans on Nov. 27 to handle kickoffs and provide some insurance for the Titans’ shaky kicking situation, as Ryan Succop has gone 1 of 6 on field goal attempts since being activated from injured reserve at midseason.
Nine of Santoso’s 16 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
