FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle La’el Collins have agreed on a new contract, the second extension to get settled during star running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s holdout.
The deal signed Tuesday is for $50 million over five years with $35 million guaranteed. It’s the second extension Collins and the Cowboys have negotiated since he chose them as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
Collins, 26, was at left guard his first two seasons. He became the starter during his rookie year before being limited to three games because of a toe injury in 2016.
Collins signed a $15.4 million, two-year extension in 2017 and was going into the final year of that deal. Elliott is seeking an extension with two years remaining on the two-time rushing champion’s rookie contract.
The extension with Collins comes two weeks after linebacker Jaylon Smith signed a $64 million, five-year extension with $33.5 million guaranteed. Elliott has been holding out since the start of camp in California in July.
Reports said the Cowboys were close to a deal with Elliott.
After spending the last month training in Cabo San Lucas, Elliott flew back to Dallas on Tuesday so he could be available and ready to practice on Wednesday to play in Sunday’s season opener against the New York Giants if a deal was completed within 24 hours, according to sources.
An issue regarding contract structure and back-loaded money has continued to hold things up.
Sources said the two sides are closing in a six-year extension worth $90 million, giving him an average yearly salary of $15 million a season and the richest contract ever for a running back in new money. Elliott has two years left on his rookie deal, worth $12.952 million, giving him a total package of roughly $102.9 million until 2026.
On his radio show on KRLD-FM Tuesday morning, Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys want Elliott on the field against the Giants, while acknowledging that time was of the essence.
Rookie fourth-round pick Tony Pollard will start if Elliott is not available for Sunday. Veteran Alfred Morris will serve as the backup.
Bengals’ Bernard signs two-year deal
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season. He could have become a free agent after this season.
Bernard, a second-round draft pick in 2013, has been used to complement Joe Mixon. Last season, he carried 56 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 218 yards.
Bernard is second in Bengals history for catches (265) and yards receiving (2,278) by a running back, trailing James Brooks. Bernard set a team record for a Bengals running back with 218 yards receiving against Arizona in 2015. He also has the second-longest touchdown run in club history, 89 yards against Carolina in 2014.
Elsewhere
Chargers: Los Angeles extended Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey‘s contract through the 2020 season. Pouncey was in the final season of a two-year, $15 million contract. The extension will be worth $9 million next season.Pouncey earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection last season after starting all 18 games, including the playoffs.
Jets: New York promoted longtime executive Hymie Elhai to team president. Elhai is in his 20th year with the franchise and spent the past five as the Jets’ senior vice president of business affairs and general counsel. He takes over for Neil Glat, who stepped down last Friday and will be a senior adviser with the team.
