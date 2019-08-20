FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a $64 million, five-year contract extension with young linebacker Jaylon Smith while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp.
The 24-year-old Smith’s contract, which includes $35.5 million in guaranteed money, was announced Tuesday. Smith said the new deal was “about being a Dallas Cowboy for life.”
A second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016, Smith didn’t make his NFL debut until 2017 after recovering from a left knee injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame, where he was an All-American in 2015.
Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, when he was second on the team in tackles (150) and tackles for losses (five). He played in all 16 games, with six starts, when he made his NFL debut in 2017. He was going into the final season of his rookie contract.
Meanwhile, Elliott won’t face criminal charges after scuffling with a music festival security guard in Las Vegas.
Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said Tuesday the findings of a police investigation “lacked prosecutorial merit.”
The NFL said last month that Elliott didn’t violate league personal-conduct rules and wouldn’t face suspension.
Raiders wideout Brown practices in legal helmet
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the Oakland Raiders in a certified helmet.
Coach Jon Gruden said Brown participated in the team’s first practice session at team headquarters Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out” after missing time fighting with the league and the union over his helmet.
Brown was not wearing a helmet during the open portion of practice and spent some of the time during stretch in the nearby weight room. But he walked off the field after practice holding his new helmet and Gruden said he ran well after also missing time with frostbitten feet.
Elsewhere
Broncos: A source familiar with the situation said rookie quarterback Drew Lock will miss the rest of the preseason with a sprained right thumb. Lock is competing with Kevin Hogan to be Joe Flacco‘s backup.
Lock was hurt early in the third quarter of Monday night’s preseason loss to San Francisco. The second-round pick out of Missouri was tripped up trying to leave the pocket and landed on his thumb as he attempted to pitch the ball to a receiver.
Lock won’t need surgery.
Rams: A proposed settlement would give St. Louis fans a 25% refund on years of tickets and merchandise they bought before the team announced it was moving to Los Angeles.
If approved, the settlement would end a class-action lawsuit that claimed fans would not have purchased Rams-related merchandise if they knew about the impending move.
The Rams have denied wrongdoing.
A judge gave the settlement preliminary approval on Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports legal filings said the settlement could be worth up to $25 million.
Colts: Quarterback Andrew Luck will miss another week of practice as he continues recovering from an injury to his lower left leg.
He last practiced July 28. The Colts already had said the injury probably would keep Luck out of the entire preseason.
The Colts also signed running back James Williams and waived defensive end Dadi Nicolas (Virginia Tech) amid a rash of running back injuries.
Chiefs: Kansas City placed Marcus Kemp on injured reserve with a torn ACL and signed fellow wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas as part of a series of roster moves.
The Chiefs also signed former offensive lineman Jeff Allen and wide receiver Jalen Tolliver to provide additional depth.
Jets: New York claimed safety Derrick Kindred off waivers from Indianapolis, giving the Jets some experienced depth in the secondary.
The team also said it waived cornerback Montrel Meander to make room on the roster for Kindred.
Kindred spent the past three seasons with Cleveland. The 2016 fourth-round draft pick out of TCU was waived by the Browns in April and claimed by the Colts, who waived him Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.