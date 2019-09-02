Vikings add Doctson with one-year deal
EAGAN, Minn. — A source with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday that former Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Doctson, cut on Saturday by Washington after three underwhelming seasons, will reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.
Doctson, 26, will essentially replace Laquon Treadwell, who was drafted one spot behind him in the first round at No. 23 in 2016. The Vikings waived Treadwell on Saturday, too, after just three unproductive seasons. Doctson has 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns for his career, compared to 56 catches, 517 yards and one score for Treadwell. An Achilles tendon injury on Doctson’s left foot limited his rookie year to two games.
Doctson will join Chad Beebe and rookie Olabisi Johnson at the wide receiver spots in Minnesota, backing up standouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
Cleveland re-signs left tackle Robinson
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson re-signed with the team, a day after his contract was surprisingly terminated.
Robinson was cut Sunday, when the Browns had to open a roster spot to make rookie offensive lineman Drew Forbes eligible to return from the injured list later this season. Forbes sustained a knee injury in Thursday’s exhibition against Detroit.
The team’s move with Robinson raised some eyebrows, but was procedural. The 26-year-old could have signed elsewhere, but wanted to stay with the Browns.
Five injured Eagles starters should play
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he expects injured starters Fletcher Cox, Brandon Brooks, Nigel Bradham, Derek Barnett and Ronald Darby to be ready for the season opener after missing the preseason.
Cox, a four-time Pro Bowl pick and 2018 All-Pro, and Bradham, the team’s most reliable linebacker, are recovering from foot injuries suffered in a playoff loss at New Orleans. Brooks, a two-time Pro Bowl right guard, tore his right Achilles tendon in the same game against the Saints. Barnett, a 2017 first-round pick, started six games at defensive end before he had season-ending shoulder surgery. Darby started nine games at cornerback before he tore his right ACL.
The Eagles host Washington on Sunday.
Elsewhere
Colts: Brian Hoyer is getting another chance to extend his NFL career.
Just two days after being released by New England, Indianapolis Colts signed the 33-year-old longtime backup to be their No. 2 quarterback. ESPN reported it was a three-year deal worth $12 million.
Hoyer takes over the No. 2 spot from Jacoby Brissett, who became the starter when Andrew Luck retired Aug. 24.
The Indianapolis Star reported Brissett received a new two-year deal for $30 million with $20 million guaranteed.
Raiders: Oakland placed third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman on injured reserve with an elbow injury Monday, a day after claiming DeShone Kizer off waivers from Green Bay as the fourth quarterback on the roster.
Peterman had a strong preseason for the Raiders after the former fifth-round pick flamed out in Buffalo. Peterman completed 60 of 84 passes for 475 yards, three TDs and no interceptions for a 97.1 rating.
But he hurt a ligament in his elbow in the preseason finale at Seattle last week and now will miss at least the first eight weeks of the season.
The Raiders also placed cornerback Isaiah Johnson on injured reserve after he suffered a facial injury in the preseason opener last month against the Rams.
Jaguars: Jacksonville will have one fewer day to prepare for its season opener. The Jaguars canceled practice and meetings scheduled for Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, leaving them to cram two days of work into one before hosting Kansas City on Sunday.
Patriots: Rookie wideout N’Keal Harry, a first-round draft pick, was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury that had limited him in preseason. The team re-signed veteran Demaryius Thomas.
Falcons: Atlanta signed former Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith and waived fullback Ricky Ortiz with an injury settlement. Ortiz hurt his ankle in the Falcons’ final preseason game at Jacksonville.
Jets: New York hired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant. Ward worked with the Jets during the summer as a coaching intern and impressed coach Adam Gase and his staff.
Meanwhile, the Jets signed wide receiver/kick returner Greg Dortch, a former Highland Springs and Wake Forest standout, to the practice squad after they put him on waivers Sunday.
Titans: Tennessee claimed defensive back Chris Milton off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts and placed defensive back Josh Kalu on injured reserve. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Milton has played 35 games over three seasons with the Colts after being an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in 2016.
Dolphins: Long snapper John Denney was released after 14 seasons with Miami. Denney, 40, had been with the team longer than any other current player.
