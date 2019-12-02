Dolphins give Rowe three-year extension
The Miami Dolphins have helped Eric Rowe evolved into an NFL starting safety this season, and it appears the franchise views him as a foundational piece.
Rowe, who began the year as a boundary cornerback but has evolved into the roving safety that covers tight ends, was signed to a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, that reportedly pays him $7 million in guaranteed money.
His new contract extension, which will pay Rowe an average salary of $6 million a season, comes after his best performance of the year. He helped contain Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who was limited to three receptions for 24 yards on the six passes he was thrown, in Miami’s 37-31 win over the favored Eagles.
Last offseason, Rowe signed a one-year deal worth $3,075,000, becoming Miami’s second biggest free agent signing this offseason. His history with coach Brian Flores, who coach him in New England, helped him land in Miami.
Lions put rookie TE Hockenson on IR
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions put rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
The Lions took Hockenson in the first round of this year’s draft. He has caught 32 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns.
The loss of Hockenson is another blow to an offense that has been without quarterback Matthew Stafford and recently put backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on IR.
Hockenson caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in Detroit’s season opener against Arizona. That was his only 100-yard game.
Minshew is back
as Jaguars’ starter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew will return to Jacksonville’s starting lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing ineffective and highly paid veteran Nick Foles following the team’s fourth consecutive lopsided loss.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after a 28-11 home loss to Tampa Bay in which the Jaguars (4-8) managed 242 yards, turned the ball over four times and were flagged a season-high 16 times for 125 yards. It was the team’s 18th loss in its past 24 games.
Foles ended Jacksonville’s first three drives with turnovers that the Buccaneers turned into touchdowns. Marrone benched Foles at halftime, trailing 25-0.
Minshew, who went 4-4 as the starter while Foles recovered from a broken left collarbone suffered in the opener, rallied the team and had a chance to make it a 7-point game in the fourth quarter.
Elsewhere
Browns: Quarterback Baker Mayfield is not expected to miss any time after injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Mayfield played the second half with a glove helping protect and support his hand after he struck it on the face mask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree while throwing a deep incompletion just before halftime.
Jets: Safety Jamal Adams has a sprained left ankle that could sideline him for at least New York’s game Sunday against Miami.
Coach Adam Gase said Adams will still have an MRI exam to further evaluate the injury which happened early in the Jets’ 22-6 loss at Cincinnati.
Cornerback Brian Poole is in the concussion protocol after being cleared for a head injury during the game.
Cardinals: Arizona released veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr. and running back Zach Zenner.
Brock, 31, was part of a secondary that’s given up the most passing yards in the NFL this season. The 10-year veteran had played in 10 games and was sixth on the team with 37 tackles.
Zenner was signed midseason after injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds hurt the team’s depth at running back. The five-year veteran appeared in three games.
