PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia defensive tackle Malik Jackson likely will be out for the rest of the season because of the Lisfranc injury he suffered Sunday in the Eagles’ season opener against the Redskins, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Jackson, part of a deep Eagles defensive line, will have surgery next week, the report said.
“Malik’s an important part of what we do,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “We’ll certainly miss him on the field, But we’ve got plenty of guys who can step up and play.”
Schwartz praised veteran defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, who seems fully recovered from last year’s neck injury. Jernigan had the Eagles’ only sack in Sunday’s opener.
Jackson, 29, signed a three-year, $30 million contract as a free agent this offseason after three years in Jacksonville. He wore a walking boot on his left leg after Sunday’s 32-27 victory over Washington.
Jets boost WR corps with Thomas deal
NEW YORK — A source with direct knowledge of the deal said the New York Jets acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the New England Patriots for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
Thomas gives the Jets’ receiving group a boost. He and coach Adam Gase were together in Denver from 2010 to 2014, when Gase was the wide receivers coach and later the Broncos’ offensive coordinator.
ESPN first reported the deal — the first trade between the teams since Bill Belichick took over as the Patriots’ coach in 2000. The last trade between the teams was when Belichick left the Jets for the Patriots, and New York got a first-round pick.
Thomas became expendable for the Patriots when they signed Antonio Brown over the weekend.
Thomas, 31, has 688 receptions for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns.
In another Jets development, defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Shepherd will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Oct. 28, following New York’s game at Jacksonville.
Shepherd was inactive for the Jets’ opener against Buffalo on Sunday. The second-year defensive lineman from Fort Hays State was a third-round draft pick by New York last year. The native of Ajax, Ontario, had 18 tackles and five quarterback hits while starting five of 16 games as a rookie.
Shepherd told NFL.com he failed two tests this summer while recovering from shoulder and groin injuries. He said he made “a rash decision, an unwise decision and a selfish decision” to use PEDs to help in the recovery process.
The Jets also signed Sam Ficken to try to solve their kicking woes.
The team waived Kaare Vedvik after he missed an extra point try and a 45-yard field goal attempt in the Jets’ 17-16 loss to the Bills.
Beckham says he’ll defy league on watch
BEREA, Ohio — Watch it: Odell Beckham Jr.‘s taking a stand against the NFL on his lavish wrist wear.
Beckham said Tuesday that he intends to keep wearing the expensive watch he had on during Sunday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans. The star wideout believes the league has made an issue out of his jewelry only because it’s him.
“I’m here to play football. I would love for them to talk about football and what I do on the field, if I messed up on the field or if I didn’t do well on the field, talk about my performance,” he said. “Don’t talk about any extracurricular, that’s just it.”
On Monday, a league spokesman said there is no rule prohibiting players from wearing jewelry. But there is a policy “prohibiting hard objects.”
The league spoke to the Browns, but to this point Beckham said he has not been contacted.
Elsewhere
Chiefs: Kansas City returned De’Anthony Thomas to the active roster and waived fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle with the hope that it can sign him to the practice squad should he clear waivers.
Thomas, who re-signed with the Chiefs in mid-August, was suspended the first week of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Thomas had been arrested in January for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in January. The case was closed last month.
Thomas, 26, also is returning from a fractured leg that he suffered in the fifth game of last season.
Steelers: Pittsburgh will likely be without fullback and special teams captain Rosie Nix for Sunday’s visit by Seattle.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Nix is dealing with a knee injury sustained in a 33-3 loss to New England in the opener.
Texans: Center Nick Martin signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with Houston. Martin will be under contract through the 2022 season.
Titans: Tennessee added center Hroniss Grasu to its active roster and waived running back Dalyn Dawkins. Grasu originally joined the Titans in February as an unrestricted free agent. The Titans waived him at the end of training camp.
Seahawks: Seattle re-signed veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor, who was one of Seattle’s final cuts at the end of training camp.
