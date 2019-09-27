PHILADELPHIA — Desperate for a win on the road in a short week with an injury-depleted roster, the Philadelphia Eagles turned to power football.
A successful run game saved Philadelphia’s September.
The Eagles (2-2) had 176 yards rushing in a 34-27 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak and helped the team avoid potentially falling three games behind Dallas (3-0) in the NFC East.
Jordan Howard ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Miles Sanders rushed for 72 yards, and the offensive line opened gaping holes. Carson Wentz only threw for 160 yards, but he tossed three TD passes and posted a season-high passer rating of 113.2.
“I believe it’s a little bit of recipe for our offense not having DeSean [Jackson] out there to have that deeper threat down the field, you kind of rely on the run game a little bit,” coach Doug Pederson said Friday. “Even with DeSean, I think that’s how we can play and utilize that run game and it does open up some things for us.”
Jackson missed another game with an abdomen injury, but Alshon Jeffery returned after being sidelined by a calf strain. Jeffery had three catches for 38 yards and one TD.
While the offense had its best effort thus far, the defense again struggled against the pass. But the Eagles stopped Aaron Rodgers twice inside the 5, including four straight incompletions from the 1 and an interception in the end zone in the final minute.
Rodgers threw for 422 yards against a secondary that’s now missing four of its top five cornerbacks. Starter Ronald Darby was out with a hamstring injury and fellow starter Jalen Mills is on the PUP list. Sidney Jones left the game after injuring his hamstring and Avonte Maddox was carried off the field on a stretcher. Craig James, waived on Sept. 17 and signed off the practice squad on Tuesday, deflected the pass that was picked by Nigel Bradham to seal the win.
Maddox was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck injury but flew home with the team after being released from a hospital. He was carried off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter following a collision. He needed further evaluation.
On Friday, the Eagles brought back cornerback Orlando Scandrick, whom they had signed in July before eventually cutting him.
As for the Packers, wide receiver Davante Adams suffered an injury he said he believes was turf toe. Packers coach Matt Lefleur said the prognosis hasn’t been determined.
Bears’ Gabriel, Nichols out for Vikings test
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears ruled wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.
Gabriel had three touchdown catches in Monday’s win over the Redskins, but he left in the third quarter with a concussion after he was hit by a pair of defenders on a 7-yard carry. He didn’t practice this week.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said second-year wide receiver Anthony Miller could be counted on to do more in Gabriel’s absence.
Nichols has been out since the Week 2 victory over the Broncos with a broken right hand.
The Bears also listed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee), right guard Kyle Long (hip), kicker Eddy Pineiro (knee) and tight end Trey Burton (groin) as questionable for the game.
Lynn says Gordon might play Sunday
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Melvin Gordon would likely be continuing his holdout if the Los Angeles Chargers had gotten off to a 3-0 start. But with the Bolts on a two-game losing streak after winning their opener, the running back decided this week was the best time to report.
“We’re 1-2. You don’t want to get into a big hole,” Gordon said after Friday’s practice. “You work the whole offseason to be in a good position to make the playoffs. I had to come back at some point. I want to come back and help contribute. When we lost again [last Sunday to Houston] I wasn’t feeling this at all. These guys did nothing to me.”
Gordon’s return might not have come at a better time. The Chargers are hampered by injuries going into Sunday’s game at Miami.
Coach Anthony Lynn hopes he doesn’t have to use Gordon this week, but he might not have any choice. Running back Justin Jackson, who was averaging 20 plays per game during Gordon’s holdout, will not play after suffering a calf injury Thursday. Gordon is on a two-week roster exemption but could be activated after Saturday’s practice. If Gordon doesn’t play, the Chargers would likely sign Detrez Newsome from the practice squad.
Lynn said Gordon’s fitness level looks great, but that the past couple of days have been spent on the finer points such as position alignment.
Brown changes
mind on quitting NFL
Antonio Brown indicated he’s not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant.
The four-time All-Pro wide receiver wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “I’m still the best why stop now.” He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.
Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. He was released by the New England Patriots last week after playing only one game. He’s been dumped by three teams in the last six months.
Elsewhere
Lions: Quarterback Matthew Stafford appeared on the injury report Friday as questionable to play against Kansas City with an injured hip.
Colts: Indianapolis will be without All-Pro linebaker Darius Leonard (concussion) for the second straight game, coach Frank Reich said. Reich added that safety Malik Hooker (knee) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) also are out.
Ravens: Cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), safety Brynden Trawick (elbow) and linebacker Otaro Alaka (hamstring) were ruled out for Sunday’s game against Cleveland.
