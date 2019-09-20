PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson won’t play Sunday against the Detroit Lions and wideout Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert are questionable.
Jeffery and Goedert haven’t practiced this week because of calf injuries. Jackson has an abdomen injury. Running back Corey Clement is also out with a shoulder injury while linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is doubtful with a knee sprain.
Jeffery and Jackson played a few snaps in a 24-20 loss at Sunday before getting hurt. Goedert was injured in warmups and Clement went down in the second half.
Grugier-Hill hasn’t played since he was injured in August. The Eagles also lost defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to a broken foot in the game against Atlanta.
Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and third-year pro Mack Hollins will replace Jackson and Jeffery along with Nelson Agholor. Alex Ellis would take Goedert’s spot as the second tight end behind Zach Ertz.
Panthers’ Newton out with foot sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Arizona with a midfoot sprain.
Coach Ron Rivera said Kyle Allen will make his second career NFL start at quarterback.
The coach says Newton is “day to day,” leaving his status unclear for Week 4.
Newton aggravated his left foot in Carolina’s 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 12 and has not practiced since. It will be only the sixth game Newton has missed during his nine-year NFL career because of injury.
Chiefs’ attack will miss three starters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be missing three starters from their prolific offense, including running back Damien Williams, when Baltimore visits Arrowhead Stadium.
Williams was ruled out Friday after bruising his knee in last week’s win in Oakland, joining left tackle Eric Fisher and wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the bench for a matchup of 2-0 teams.
Fisher had surgery this week on a groin injury he sustained in practice late last week. Hill is still recovering from injuries to his sternum and collarbone sustained in Week 1.
Browns’ secondary shaky for Rams’ test
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland could be without its entire starting secondary against the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.
Safety Damarious Randall (concussion) has been ruled out by coach Freddie Kitchens. Safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are questionable.
Starting linebacker and defensive captain Christian Kirksey (chest) and tight end David Njoku (right wrist fracture) are sidelined indefinitely. They may need surgery.
Titans look needy after loss to Jaguars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has talked for months about going from good to great in coach Mike Vrabel’s second season.
Right now, they’d settle for good.
After blowing out Cleveland on the road in the season opener, the Titans (1-2) have lost back-to-back games inside the AFC South in the span of five days. The latest loss was 20-7 loss Thursday night in Jacksonville with an ugly performance allowing nine sacks.
When the Titans weren’t giving up sacks, they got caught holding with five of their nine penalties holds wiping out nice gains.
“We put ourselves in this position three games into the season,” Vrabel said Friday. “We’re going to do everything we can to get to 2-2.”
Elsewhere
49ers: San Francisco signed tackle Sam Young to a one-year deal and placed receiver Trent Taylor on injured reserve.
The Niners made the move to bring back Young on Friday after losing starting left tackle Joe Staley to a broken leg last week. Staley is expected to miss at least six weeks.
Taylor has been sidelined with a foot injury since training camp but was originally projected to return early in the season. Taylor now must miss at least eight more weeks after being placed on IR.
Rookie Justin Skule is slated to start in Staley’s place this week against Pittsburgh.
Bills: Buffalo ruled out rookie running back Devin Singletary from playing in its home opener against Cincinnati.
Singletary has not practiced this week since hurting his left hamstring in a 28-14 win at the New York Giants last weekend. His absence leaves the Bills thin at the position with starter Frank Gore, third-stringer T.J. Yeldon and fullback Patrick DiMarco the only other active running backs.
The Bills (2-0) also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle) and starting cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring).
